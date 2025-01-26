Rashmika Mandanna in custom House of Masaba saree with palm motif is elegance at its best; don't miss her trendy blouse design

When it comes to fashion, Rashmika Mandanna has never disappointed her admirers; she always looks her best. Whether in casual or traditional attire, the Pushpa actress has constantly inspired her fans. Recently, she was all dressed up in ivory, decked in a saree, and it was just ethereal. The charm and elegance she displayed in that saree were breathtaking. Let’s take a closer look at her complete look.

Rashmika Mandanna, wrapped in the beautiful House of Masaba piece, was anything but ordinary. House of Masaba, known for its quirky prints, added a unique touch to her saree. The ivory custom saree was adorned with palm motifs. She gracefully wrapped the saree around her body with the pleats visible at her waist and the pallu carried on her shoulder, with one side attached to the blouse and the other falling on her arms—the edge of the saree featured texture detailing lace adding glamor to her appearance.

Our very own Srivalli paired her saree with a blouse in the matching color. The structured blouse, made of textured fabric, was strapless and had a thin full-sleeve style. It was designed to focus on the actress’s collarbones and neck.

This beautiful mix of traditional and modern styles proved that sarees are never so typical; they can easily be blended with trends, creating a stylish look.

Advertisement

Her accessories? They were all traditional. The beautiful golden and pearl-adorned earrings cascading from her ears, the bracelet worn on the blouse sleeves, and the statement rings together created an impactful look. The accessories were basic and just perfect; they were all she needed to give an edge to her ensemble.

With its radiant base, the dewy makeup, smudged kajal, brown-toned eyeshadow, blush glow, and nude lipstick enhanced her allure. With keen attention to detail, the flawless makeup sharply highlighted all her facial features. Further, her hair was left open and styled in the middle with loose waves, adding a voluminous effect.

Rashmika Mandanna always takes her fashion seriously; surely, there’s no room in her dictionary for the word ‘boring style.’ She always manages to keep her appearance effortlessly elegant, which steals our hearts with just one glimpse. Her recent soft saree look was absolutely divine.

What are your thoughts on this Rashmika Mandanna’s saree look? Let us know in the comments below!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu exudes soft girl charm in pastel-hued saree that is a perfect amalgamation of elegance and glamor