Rashmika Mandanna is Marathi Mulgi, serves look in ₹69K qala kurta styled with Maharashtrian-style accessories

Rashmika Mandanna’s peak fashion always has us swooning. On her social media handle, she shared a series of glimpses of one of her popular Chhaava promotion looks in a gorgeous pink dress—but not without her signature smile. Her ensemble was minimal and elegant, with subtle embroidery, making it perfect for family and social gatherings and wedding celebrations. Let’s break down the details of her ensemble!

Dressed elegantly in the gorgeous fuschia silk fabric qala kurta and pants from the renowned brand Lajjoo, Rashmika Mandanna was a vision to behold. This ensemble cost Rs 69,900. The yoke was meticulously embroidered using the Marodi technique, with traditional floral motifs adorning it. The round neckline and the edge of the sleeve featured intricate detailing, perfectly bringing festive charm. Moreover, the kurta with half-sleeves came with a loose-fitting silhouette, perfectly complementing her relaxing vibe but not without a hint of style.

To complement her kurta, the actress wore matching-colored pants. These pants feature a relaxed and flowy silhouette, perfect for a fuss-free celebration. As the final addition, Rashmika styled her dupatta around the shoulders, which was designed with golden detailing at the borders.

To bring Marathrian vibes and her character, Yesubai Bhonsale, to her look, the actress decided to adorn her ears with traditional tops and floral earrings. The delicate neckpiece with a pendant was left loosely around her neck, and her wrists were highlighted with the traditional kada, seamlessly enhancing her look.

Drawing attention to the features of her ensemble and jewelry, the Pushpa actress tied her hair tresses back, parted in the middle, leaving no strands loose. This beautifully framed her face. Also, the beauty game was flawless with the smooth and radiant base, perfectly blushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, and nude-shade lipstick as a final touch. The forehead was adorned with chandra bindi.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava promotion look in a pink kurta, and pants was stunning. She effortlessly turned heads, proving that she’s always been the queen of traditional fashion, knowing exactly how to capture attention.