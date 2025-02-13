Rashmika Mandanna looks breathtaking in traditional-meets-modern zardozi jacket set worth Rs 3.6 lakh

Rashmika Mandanna’s fashion game is always on point, and once again, her ethnic glam has cast a spell. For the song launch of her movie Chhaava, the actress redefined elegance in a richly crafted zardozi jacket set. Effortlessly stylish, she stole hearts with her radiant smile and impeccable ensemble.

Draped in an intricately designed outfit, Rashmika Mandanna exuded traditional charm on the red carpet. Her krandasi embroidered zardozi jacket set, designed by the renowned Anita Dongre, came with a price tag of Rs 3,65,000. This exquisite blend of tradition and modernity featured full sleeves and a deep V-neckline. The regal silk jacket, adorned with intricate patterns, had a front cut extending to her ankle. The cinched details cascaded down, creating a flowy silhouette that perfectly balanced comfort and style.

The actress’s statement jacket was paired with palazzo pants. The zardozi embroidery and sequin work at the edges added an edgy touch, while the loose-fitting pants seamlessly complemented the jacket. Rashmika chose the perfect outfit for her special day, but this ensemble is also an ideal pick for brides-to-be looking to slay their wedding functions.

Balancing the bold outfit, the Pushpa actress kept her accessories minimal, with stone-studded earrings adorning her ears and rings perfectly completing her look. Her accessories exuded a regal charm. For brides-to-be, a choker-style neckpiece paired with stud or drop earrings would elevate the ensemble, making for a flawless wedding fit.

Advertisement

Her makeup was indeed all-glam! The radiant base was enhanced with perfectly blushed cheeks, while eyeliner, eyeshadow, and kajal added some drama to her eyes. Her lips, painted in a dark shade, gave a bold vibe. Under the spotlight, her face had a luminous glow, while her long braid, parted in the middle, kept all the fit details in focus.

With her mirabile outfit choices and styling, Rashmika Mandanna has made a special place in our hearts. Her promotion looks have us completely hooked, and we just can’t wait to see more of her.

What are your thoughts on Rashmika Mandanna’s look? Let us know in the comments below!