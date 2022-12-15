Rashmika Mandanna looks marvellous in Rs 3 Lakh cowl neck backless gown adding a jolt of sexiness

Rashmika Mandanna recently attended a red carpet event wearing a maroon cocktail gown by Gauri & Nainika. The Pushpa actress, as we all know has always experimented with her personal style statement, and this time again, she treated us with another surprising appearance in a backless gown. The incredible deep v of the dress proves that the lower back trend is here to stay forever. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Rashmika Mandanna's worth Rs 2,65,000 cocktail gown came with whimsical botanical hand embroidery. Rashmika, who is gearing up for the release of her second Bollywood film, Mission Majnu, managed to put together a bold and risque outfit with equal panache and grace.

The extended trail to the gown swept along is the new sexy! This velvet mermaid-like dress worked wonders on Rashmika Mandanna and how! Rashmika Mandanna's backless gown look

Talking about her makeup by Tanvi Chemburkar, Rashmika Mandanna upped her game yet again by going with a bold and glam look. Mandanna went for a nude dewy glam, winged eyeliner, fake eyelashes, and lots of highlighter and nude lips to complete her look. However, the shimmery golden eyeshadow and small crystal bindis around the wing of the eyeliner managed to steal the show. Damn, she looked hot!