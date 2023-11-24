Rashmika Mandanna looks oh la la in floral saree and is a romantic wedding must-have

Rashmika Mandanna, one of the most gorgeous actresses in the entertainment industry, is known for her fashion choices and unique sense of style. The Bheeshms actress commanded attention in a stunning black floral-print saree during the promotion of her upcoming film, Animal, in Delhi. The semi-sheer saree, adorned with a delightful spring-inspired print in hues of red, orange, yellow, pink, and more, showcased sheer elegance. We’re still gushing over her floral mood.

Let’s just delve in and take a closer look at Rashmika Mandanna’s elegant ethnic outfit for the prominent promotional event for Animal to understand how the diva’s outfit made us fall in love.

Rashmika Mandanna looked gorgeous in a black floral printed saree

The beautiful Mission Majnu actress was recently spotted and snapped while promoting her upcoming movie, Animal, in Delhi with the rest of her talented co-stars. The stunning diva wore a black semi-sheer saree with a flower print for the important occasion. Springtime hues like red, orange, yellow, link, and other exquisitely subtle tones of elegance served as inspiration for the pattern. The well-draped piece had beautifully crafted pleats at the base, with its pallu spread across her left arm. The excellent ethnic piece was further paired with a matching sleeveless black velvet blouse with a deep and plunging neckline that added a layer of sultriness to her exquisite ensemble. We’re in love with the diva’s choices!

The beautiful Goodbye actress further chose to complete her ethnic and elegant ensemble with matching black heels, which gave her ensemble an overall harmonious appeal, making us fall in love with her whole ensemble. The Varisu actress further chose to elevate her beautiful dark-colored drape with pretty dangling copper-colored beaded earrings and a matching ring. It’s safe to say that the Geetha Govindam actress wisely took the minimalistic route to accessories to keep the focus fixed on her beautiful saree. We’re totally obsessed.

Rashmika Mandanna’s hair and beauty game was also visibly on point

Last but not least, let’s talk about the Sita Ramam actress’ hair and beauty game. The diva chose to leave her hair open, styled in a sleek and straight look that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to sheer perfection. The Dear Comrade actress’ oh-so-glam yet dewy makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, black eyeliner on fleek, subtle eyeshadow, rosy blush-laden cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and the shiniest pink lipstick, not only complemented but also elevated it.

So, what did you think of the diva’s ethnic ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this for your next soiree? Share your thoughts with us right away.

