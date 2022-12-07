Rashmika Mandanna makes a statement with her red pantsuit look that comes with a dash of sexiness

Rashmika Mandanna's fashion sense is all about being fuss-free, classic and in the most graceful manner. She makes sure to pick something that has the ability to make a style statement. From midi dresses, sharara sets to co-ords, Rashmika Mandanna has been consistently making a sartorial statement. Her latest look in a red pantsuit is a BOMB!

The Pushpa actress gave the look a modern appeal by teaming up with a black corset underneath. She takes her red pantsuit a notch higher by teaming it with blue heels and gives us a lesson in colour-blocking. She is serving major fashion goals yet again!