Rashmika Mandanna makes a statement with her red pantsuit look that comes with a dash of sexiness

Rashmika Mandanna shows us how to colour block with the ever-appealing red pantsuit look. Take a look below!
Rashmika Mandanna's fashion sense is all about being fuss-free, classic and in the most graceful manner. She makes sure to pick something that has the ability to make a style statement. From midi dresses, sharara sets to co-ords, Rashmika Mandanna has been consistently making a sartorial statement. Her latest look in a red pantsuit is a BOMB!
The Pushpa actress gave the look a modern appeal by teaming up with a black corset underneath. She takes her red pantsuit a notch higher by teaming it with blue heels and gives us a lesson in colour-blocking. She is serving major fashion goals yet again!
To complete her eye-catching ensemble, Rashmika Mandanna completed her look with semi-smudged eyeliner, nude lips and curly hair added the final touches. She accessorised her look with mini hoop earrings.
On the work front, Rashmika just returned from Russia after attending the premiere of Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun, Sukumar and music composer DSP.
Last seen in her Hindi debut film GoodBye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the stunner has an interesting lineup of movies. She will be seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu, Pushpa 2 and Hindi film, Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra.
