Rashmika Mandanna makes ethnic fashion her playground, flaunts silk suit worth Rs 1,09,900
Rashmika Mandanna is pulling off gorgeous ethnic fits one after the other ahead of her upcoming release, Chhaava. Take a look at how she styled this purple silk suit.
Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for her upcoming release, Chhaava. Throughout the promotions, she has amazed fans with her choice of ethnic ensembles. Recently, she was spotted in a gorgeous silk suit at a promotional event in New Delhi. Let’s break down her look.
Staying in sync with her character in the film, Rashmika has been stunning in elegant silk suits. For this event, she opted for a regal purple silk suit, adorned with intricate Zardosi work. The top featured heavy golden thread embroidery, complemented by delicate light yellow and blue designs, along with exquisite golden embellishments.
The full-length Anarkali suit featured full sleeves and a round neckline, exuding timeless elegance. The bottom half of the dress was adorned with intricate golden embroidery, creating a striking pattern. The design was completed with a thin yet heavily embellished border along the hem and wrists, featuring the same golden and blue threadwork as the rest of the ensemble.
This exquisite silk suit, from Sureen Choudari, is priced at Rs. 1,09,900. Rashmika paired her outfit with golden heels. Notably, she appeared to have injured her leg and was seen wearing a leg brace while walking with the support of her co-actor, Vicky Kaushal.
Going bare on the neck, the Goodbye actress accessorized her outfit with a pair of stone-studded, gold-toned earrings. She also wore gold-toned kadas adorned with multicolored stone studs, perfectly complementing her dress. To complete the look, she added a couple of elegant rings.
For the perfect hairstyle, Rashmika opted for a lightly messy low bun, adding a touch of effortless charm. Keeping her makeup minimal yet radiant, she chose a nude base with a subtle highlighter and a rosy lip shade. Her eyes stood out with heavy liner and mascara, while a chandrakor bindi added a traditional finishing touch.
What do you think of her look? Tell us in the comments below!
Rashmika Mandanna's Rs 28,500 yellow silk chanderi kurta set is perfect to glow at your bestfriend's haldi function