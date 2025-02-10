Rashmika Mandanna proves traditional picks will never disappoint you as she dons orange ensemble worth Rs 89,900

Rashmika Mandanna exuding grace and royal elegance while promoting her movie Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal is nothing short of a mesmerizing vision! The actress shared some amazing glimpses of the promotional event, but what caught our attention was how she shined in the gorgeous orange-embroidered dress. Let’s spill the deets of her stunning ensemble.

For the promotions, Rashmika Mandanna was dressed in a stunning orange ensemble from Lajjoo worth Rs 89,900. It featured a short kurti that was gorgeously adorned with traditional motifs. The ethnic pick also had intricate embroidery at the neckline border cascading down and ending in the middle. The half-sleeve design with a V-neckline and a bit of loose fitting blended comfort with a dash of style.

Her bottom was equally comfortable. She paired her short kurti with the matching color sharara. It was curated with motifs adorned all over it and the precisely designed lace at the hemline. As a last addition, the actress styled her dupatta over her one shoulder, leaving it loose to slip on her arms.

The accessories she picked just enhanced her overall look. She shifted our attention to her ears by highlighting them with the jhumka earrings and a delicate chain settled loosely on her neck. They were minimal but indeed impactful in tying all the details together.

Advertisement

For the dewy finishing touch, the actress enhanced her beauty with concealer and foundation. Further, she added some rosy blush glow to her cheekbones, smokey eyeshadow for some drama, and nude lipstick as the final touch. It was neither too simple nor too over the top, perfect for a well-styled appearance.

The Pushpa actress styled her hair with the middle partition. She loosely took some strands back and left the rest open for the effortlessly chic look. And with the round bindi on her forehead, she was all set to win our hearts.

With this classic and elegant traditional look, Rashmika Mandanna proved that she’s the queen of turning understated fashion into a style statement. She gracefully dressed herself in the simple orange kurti and sharara, styled with traditional jewelry and minimal makeup, perfect to slay the day look.