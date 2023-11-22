Rashmika Mandanna revives mirror work elegance with an Arpita Mehta pink saree

Guess who we saw? Rashmika Mandanna, the nation's crush, is here! This gifted beauty was recently sighted at an event, wearing a mesmerizing pink saree costume and promoting her forthcoming flick, Animal, with the gorgeous Ranbir Kapoor. And let me tell you, she was extremely stunning! The Varisu fame has always had a thing for brilliant and vivid sarees, and this time was no exception.

But first, let's enjoy her most recent fashion statement. She simply pulled off this completely stunning ensemble, thanks to her impeccable fashion sense. So, if you're looking for some real fashion inspiration, stay reading as we break down the Mission Majnu actress’ gorgeous look.

Rashmika Mandanna GLEAMS in a pretty pink saree with a mirror work blouse

The Goodbye star stunned the event with her beauty, wearing a gorgeous pink saree combination that wowed everyone. The mirrorwork embroidered blouse, which was an amazing stunner, was the centerpiece of her attire. The top of the jewel collar blouse was embellished with elaborate mirror work, suggesting a magnificent necklace. The blouse, with its sleeveless style, matched the saree's beautiful draping nicely.

The saree, on the other hand, was a sight to behold. The pink cloth was lovingly woven and ornamented with golden threadwork and tiny sequins. This magnificent artwork was a work of art from Arpita Mehta's collection. However, elegance comes at a cost, and this intricately embroidered saree costs a staggering Rs. 1,90,000.

More about Rashmika Mandanna’s hair, makeup, and accessories!

The Sita Ramam actress picked sparkly stone studded huge-sized hoops to compliment her already stunning attire. These earrings gave a shine to her appearance, perfectly complementing the mirror work blouse that we can't get enough of. There was no need for an extra neckpiece with such a gorgeous neckline.

Pushpa: The Rise's fingers were not left bare; they were embellished with eye-catching gold-toned finger rings. These eye-catching accessories were all she needed to round up her attractive image.

The Sulthan actress's makeup looked flawless, yet we can't help but notice that her bright smile doesn't require any makeup to shine. She had perfectly reddened pink cheeks that imparted a rosy shine to her visage. Her brows were well framed, emphasizing the inherent attractiveness of her eyes.

The Pogaru fame finished the look with a lovely pink lipstick that went nicely with her outfit. Her haircut was simply loose waves with a middle partition, which gave her a sleek and easy look. The Bheeshma star's makeup and hairstyle perfectly complemented her already lovely looks.

Do you adore the way the Dear Comrade actress styled and draped her saree? We believe she slayed it with this outfit! Her outfit, a pink saree with a mirror work blouse, was just gorgeous. The accessories, such as the sparkling stone-encrusted hoops and gold-toned finger rings, added just the right amount of glitz. Her immaculate makeup included stunning pink flushed cheeks and pretty pink lipstick. The breezy, loose waves hairdo with a midline division complemented the appearance. Geetha Govindham's excellent fashion sense is unmatched. What are your opinions? Please let us know in the comments!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's casual look takes a luxurious turn with black blazer and Hermes Birkin bag