Rashmika Mandanna wears two different heels; Makes Kareena Kapoor's K3G fashion faux pas a trend again
Rashmika Mandanna decided to bring back the good old fashion days as she was seen wearing different colour heels. She did pull it off like a pro though.
Remember Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Poo wearing mismatched heels in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)? That legit fashion faux pas moment became a trend on the runway, fashion weeks, etc. Many Bollywood celebs, like Deepika Padukone herself, were also seen flaunting their love for the mismatched shoe trend. And now, years later, Rashmika Mandanna decided to bring back the good old fashion days as she was seen wearing different colour heels. She did pull it off like a pro though.
In the photos, at a recent event, the Pushpa actress can be seen wearing an eye-grabbing outfit in a multicoloured jacket that she teamed with distressed denims and a white spaghetti crop top. She capped her look with loose hair in soft curls, minimal makeup, contoured cheeks, and neutral lip colour. However, what caught our eyes was her mismatched heels- one in pink and the other in blue.
Clearly, Rashmika Mandanna loves experimenting and is going all out by mix-matching the heels and reminding fans of the OG queen.
Earlier, Deepika Padukone too wore mismatched heels- one red and one pink on each foot. One can see, Deepika donned a top and sweatpants set featuring a swirl of pink and whites throughout. As we all know, DP loves to experiment when it comes to fashion, she decided to go for high heels but differently.
Talking about the trendsetter here, Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Poo wore two different styles of heels while leaving for a prom night in the film. This was a moment right before You are my Sonia song, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. Now, this has legit become a style statement and we thank Rashmika!
On the work front, last seen in Amitabh Bachchan co-starrer GoodBye, Rashmika Mandanna has an interesting line-up of films in 2022-23. She will be seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. She is set to kickstart the shoot of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. Rashmika also has Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor under Sandeep Reddy Vanga director.
