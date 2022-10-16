Rashmika Mandanna wears two different heels; Makes Kareena Kapoor's K3G fashion faux pas a trend again

Remember Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Poo wearing mismatched heels in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)? That legit fashion faux pas moment became a trend on the runway, fashion weeks, etc. Many Bollywood celebs, like Deepika Padukone herself, were also seen flaunting their love for the mismatched shoe trend. And now, years later, Rashmika Mandanna decided to bring back the good old fashion days as she was seen wearing different colour heels. She did pull it off like a pro though.

In the photos, at a recent event, the Pushpa actress can be seen wearing an eye-grabbing outfit in a multicoloured jacket that she teamed with distressed denims and a white spaghetti crop top. She capped her look with loose hair in soft curls, minimal makeup, contoured cheeks, and neutral lip colour. However, what caught our eyes was her mismatched heels- one in pink and the other in blue.