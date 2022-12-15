Rashmika Mandanna's flawless makeup is the only saving grace to her blue jumpsuit look

After GoodBye, Rashmika Mandanna is now all set for the release of her second Bollywood project, Mission Majnu co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Today, the Pushpa actress was seen wearing a blue jumpsuit at the film's promotion in Delhi. While she has always managed to turn heads with her comfy yet stylish looks, this time, Rashmika Mandanna terribly went wrong with her outfit choice.

In the photos, Mandanna is sporting a blue jumpsuit with a polo neck and she is the only saving grace to the most regrettable look! There is no denying that the Varisu actress is quite experimental with her personal style but this time, she has disappointed us. However, her on-point makeup and hair stole all the attention from the unflattering and weird outfit.