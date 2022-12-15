Rashmika Mandanna's flawless makeup is the only saving grace to her blue jumpsuit look
Rashmika Mandanna was seen wearing a blue jumpsuit at her upcoming film Mission Majnu's promotional event in Delhi.
After GoodBye, Rashmika Mandanna is now all set for the release of her second Bollywood project, Mission Majnu co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Today, the Pushpa actress was seen wearing a blue jumpsuit at the film's promotion in Delhi. While she has always managed to turn heads with her comfy yet stylish looks, this time, Rashmika Mandanna terribly went wrong with her outfit choice.
In the photos, Mandanna is sporting a blue jumpsuit with a polo neck and she is the only saving grace to the most regrettable look! There is no denying that the Varisu actress is quite experimental with her personal style but this time, she has disappointed us. However, her on-point makeup and hair stole all the attention from the unflattering and weird outfit.
Talking about her makeup, Rashmika Mandanna kept it minimal and tied her hair in a high bun. Statement hoop earrings and black heels completed her look.
SEE THE PHOTOS BELOW:
Be it at the airport wearing joggers or a fuss-free traditional silk saree, Rashmika's style is quite old school that embraces minimalistic elements. For example, her magenta saree looked straight out of a Karan Johar movie. She knows how to translate a basic outfit into a stand-out ensemble.
Another look that proves she doesn't compromise on style is this structured dress by Surya Sarkar. While this honestly is not the best of her looks but she managed to put together a decent red carpet look in red which is her go-to colour.
How would you describe RashmiKA Mandanna's style statement in one word? Let us know in the comment section below.
