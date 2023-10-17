Rashmika Mandanna’s heavily embellished bustier with pre-draped modernized saree is all things GOLD

Sarees have long been regarded as one of the most beautiful traditional attire alternatives, and Bollywood divas are familiar with how to dress them with flair. The possibilities are boundless, from vivid silk sarees to exquisite chiffon drapes. So have you ever seen or heard of a saree that has been modernized?

Prepare to be astounded because Rashmika Mandanna is going to teach you how to slay in a modernized saree. She elegantly integrates traditional components with modern bends, giving this saree a flexible choice for party evenings, thanks to her easy elegance and fashion-forward selections. Take a note from Rashmika and embrace the modernized saree style with confidence and flair, whether you're attending an intimate ceremony or a beautiful party.

Delve into Rashmika Mandanna’s glistening golden modernized saree

Rashmika Mandana has been photographed wearing an eye-catching golden saree. The gold saree is embellished with elaborate decorations, lending it a regal and sumptuous appearance. The golden bustier, with long sleeves that provide a touch of elegance, is what truly distinguishes it.

The superb bugle beading, not the fabric, is responsible for the golden tint. These golden glass bugle beads are precisely connected, resulting in a captivating look. Droplets of the same beads are used to enhance the sleeves, offering an extra touch of appeal. This combo is certainly intriguing and breathtaking, with a V-neck bustier and a cut-out back, making it a showstopper for party nights.

With a pre-draped outfit that is catching the fashion world by storm, convenience meets style in the domain of modernized sarees. This saree has a thigh-high slit, which adds a touch of sensuality to the entire design. The pre-draped pallu is a show-stopper in and of itself, embellished with a plethora of surface decorations that provide it with a rich and sumptuous vibe.

But what about those eye-catching sparkly elements, where did that come from? This stunning saree was created by none other than the maestro of glamor himself, Manish Malhotra. Malhotra, known for his unique style and ability to turn heads, has produced another masterpiece that mixes classic components with contemporary flare.

More about the look…

Rashmika Mandana completed her gorgeous appearance by pairing her modernized saree with magnificent stone-studded drop earrings that provided a touch of glitter and elegance to her attire.

Sourav Roy, her hairdresser, performed his magic, creating a sleek low bun with a precise middle division that flawlessly complemented the whole appearance. Vardan Nayak, the makeup artist behind her faultless beauty, effortlessly crafted a winged eyeliner look that highlighted her eyes, while a muted-toned red lipstick offered a subtle yet startling flash of color to her lips.

These brilliant specialists worked together to bring forth the best in Rashmika, making certain that every element, from her accessories to her hairstyle and makeup, was precisely performed to excellence.

Did you like this modernized saree? Let us know in the comments section below.

