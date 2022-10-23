Rashmika Mandanna's multicoloured sari came with a sexy strappy blouse that's perfect for Diwali party

Be it her flirty fit in a red slit cut gown or dinner date look in a simple dress, Rashmika Mandanna doesn't shy away from making sartorial statements. The Pushpa actress has upped her fashion game and is treating us with some noteworthy looks, of late. The stunner has dived straight into the festive season as she opted for a multi-coloured striped saree with a strappy blouse.

Giving a perfect sexy yet stylish look, Rashmika capped her mirror and resham thread work saree by Paulmi and Harsh with matte makeup, rosy cheeks, pink eye shadow, glossy lip colour in a pink shade, and with her hair tied up in a low bun.