Rashmika Mandanna's multicoloured sari came with a sexy strappy blouse that's perfect for Diwali party
Rashmika Mandanna has dived straight into the festive season as she opted for a multi-coloured striped saree with a strappy blouse.
Be it her flirty fit in a red slit cut gown or dinner date look in a simple dress, Rashmika Mandanna doesn't shy away from making sartorial statements. The Pushpa actress has upped her fashion game and is treating us with some noteworthy looks, of late. The stunner has dived straight into the festive season as she opted for a multi-coloured striped saree with a strappy blouse.
Giving a perfect sexy yet stylish look, Rashmika capped her mirror and resham thread work saree by Paulmi and Harsh with matte makeup, rosy cheeks, pink eye shadow, glossy lip colour in a pink shade, and with her hair tied up in a low bun.
This lightweight saree with borderwork in mirror will serve perfectly for a big Diwali puja or party. Rashmika Mandanna accessorised her look with one diamond stud earring, a giant ring and a kada giving a regal touch.
Check out a closer look at Rashmika Mandanna's ensemble!
Rashmika Mandanna has been spotted in a number of noteworthy saree looks and she carried off all with elegance. Another eye-grabbing look that we cannot stop talking about is in sequin saree by Sanjay Gandhi paired with a strappy low-neck blouse.
The GoodBye actress completed her look with hair tied in a bun, matter makeup and accessorised with a pair of statement earrings. Both looks have been styled by Lakshmi Lehr.
Take a look!