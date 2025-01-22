Rashmika Mandanna's red anarkali at Chhaava trailer launch is the perfect ensemble every new bride should have

Rashmika Mandanna has once again set an example that obstacles will never hamper her rise to becoming the most stylish actress—not even an injured foot! The actress made an appearance at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Chhaava, dressed in a dazzling red suit and looking absolutely beautiful. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

The red anarkali suit was a vision of elegance with its full sleeves, round neckline, and jacket-style front that provided an unexpected touch. The pleated skirt moved gracefully, creating an elegant silhouette as she limped through the event, exhibiting her poise and beauty. However, it was the sophisticated golden embroidery all over the neckline, bodice, and sleeves that truly made the outfit pop.

Perfect for the grand occasion, the delicate golden trim lent her outfit a royal flair. A double dupatta draped over her shoulders and arms, also decorated with golden embroidery, gave her the look of a true diva.

The Pushpa 2 actress accessories were also on point—big golden jhumkas hung beautifully from ear chains, perfectly complementing her ethnic outfit. The earrings completed the look, whilst her makeup kept it fresh and dewy. She opted for shiny brown lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, nude eyeshadow, and a subtle highlighter that gave her naturally glowing skin an extra boost. Blushed cheeks finished the look, adding to her fresh and youthful face.

She further enhanced her appearance with a chic, middle-parted knotted bun that instilled a sense of sophistication into her overall look. Despite her injured foot, Rashmika showed us that beauty, grace, and style cannot be inhibited.

Rashmika Mandanna's red anarkali suit is just perfect for various celebrations where elegance and tradition meet glamour. This gorgeous piece can be worn to weddings, festive celebrations, or family gatherings where making a statement is a must. It's also ideal for evening events like plays or formal dinners.

The elaborate golden embroidery is exquisite and works wonderfully for bridal showers and engagement parties. With this look, you’re sure to shine beautifully on all possible occasions, whether it's a festival or a formal ceremony.

Rashmika showed us that a true fashionista doesn’t let anything get in the way of looking beautiful. Her red anarkali suit epitomized timeless elegance and effortless style.

