Rashmika Mandanna's Rs 28,500 yellow silk chanderi kurta set is perfect to glow at your bestfriend's haldi function

If you’re looking for elegant and minimal fashion inspiration, Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one to watch. Her style has evolved over time, yet she consistently turns every look into a statement. Currently, as she promotes her upcoming movie Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal, she has been embracing ethnic fashion with one stunning look after another.

Amidst her busy schedule, the actress indulged in a fun mini photoshoot with her co-star and director, wearing a gorgeous yellow silk chanderi embroidered kurta set from Devnaagri, priced at Rs 28,500. The ensemble featured a loose fit with a V-neckline adorned with delicate white embroidery, while the structured half-sleeves added a trendy touch. The kurta’s length reached her calf, making it a perfect choice for family gatherings, small wedding celebrations, and more.

Creating the perfect monochrome look, the actress paired her yellow kurta with loose pants. The wide silhouette of the yellow pants, with their structured edge, ended right at her ankle. She also carried a sheer dupatta that draped effortlessly over her shoulder. If you're looking for a perfect haldi outfit, then this traditional ensemble is worth bookmarking.

Rashmika Mandanna’s accessories were simple yet striking. Traditional, heavily embellished drop earrings beautifully graced her ears, while a delicate neckpiece was left loose around her neck. She further enhanced her wrists with traditional kadas worn on both sides.

Her skin glowed with a radiant, dewy finish. To complement the soft hues of her ensemble, she opted for subtle makeup. A flawless concealer and foundation base was enhanced with warm-toned blush, eyeliner, and a stroke of kajal for a hint of drama, while nude lipstick added a touch of natural elegance.

The Pushpa actress left her hair open in loose waves, flowing gracefully below her shoulders. Adding a touch of Maharashtrian charm, she adorned her forehead with a chand bindi, completing her effortlessly elegant look.

With every appearance, Rashmika Mandanna is making us reconsider upgrading our ethnic fashion game. Her promotional looks have been consistently exuding elegance, making them impossible to ignore. This recent playful shoot in a stunning ensemble has us glued to her feed, and we can’t wait to see what she serves next.