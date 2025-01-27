Raveena Tandon’s Rs 3,81,650 Chanel bag adds a luxe touch to her red suit as she and Rasha Thadani bring ethnic charm to travel

The coolest mom-daughter duo, Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani, prove that those who stay together slay together. Recently, both the gorgeous actresses were spotted jetting off in style, but with an ethnic twist. Instead of opting for casual wear, they decided to keep their appearance simple yet effortlessly elegant with traditional suits. Let’s take a closer look at their attire.

Let’s first talk about the mom, Raveena Tandon. The actress, who stole our hearts with her moves and acting skills, was seen boarding her flight in a beautiful red traditional dress. The deep red dress, designed with a straight-cut silhouette, featured full sleeves, a round neckline with button detailing, and a mid-calf length. The traditional embroidered motifs with shimmery stones added charm to her outfit.

She styled this beautiful dress perfectly with matching pants featuring slightly loose details, and a dupatta elegantly carried over one shoulder.

Blending fashion with functionality, the actress carried a classy Chanel bag worth approximately Rs 3,81,650. The traditional golden earrings and neckpiece elevated her look to perfection. Lastly, her watch complemented her accessories flawlessly.

Her radiant base, kajal strokes, blush glow, and brown-tone lipstick added a flawless finish, while the vermilion on her forehead amped up her appearance. Raveena kept her hair open and styled with a middle parting.

On the other hand, the young actress and Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, perfectly complemented her mother’s traditional charm. She wore a sky-blue dress featuring half-sleeves with intricate embroidery at the edges. The light fabric dress, which fell between her knees and feet, made it a perfect choice for an airport look.

The matching bottoms created a well-coordinated appearance, while the dupatta styled over one shoulder added a feminine appeal.

Rasha’s accessories screamed minimal elegance. The traditional earrings she adorned were all she needed for the perfect airport look. Her outfit is also a great option for family functions and social gatherings.

With minimal makeup and her hair left open and styled with a side parting, the young actress was all set to travel.

Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani are the coolest mom-daughter duo, often matching each other’s style. They effortlessly serve as an inspiration for all mothers and daughters, showing that coordinating outfits isn’t just for sisters or best friends.

