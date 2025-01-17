Raveena Tandon’s yellow brocade jumpsuit worth Rs 29,800 for Azaad screening is equal parts unique and festive

Raveena Tandon recently attended the screening of her daughter Rasha Thadani’s debut film Azaad and stole the spotlight with her stunning fashion choice. The proud mother arrived in style, exuding elegance and confidence in a vibrant yellow jumpsuit that perfectly matched the celebratory mood. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

The stunning ensemble, designed by Payal Khandwala, featured a round neck and quarter sleeves, giving it an exquisite touch. The drape and loose-fit front lent a relaxed yet stylish appeal to the attire. The foil print motif on the front added to its elegance. The bright yellow not only complemented Raveena's complexion but also exuded festive energy, making it a perfect choice for the occasion. The outfit was priced at Rs 29,800.

Raveena elevated her look with eye-catching accessories that added a classy vibe. She paired the outfit with black bangles that stood out, while golden kadas lent a touch of royalty. To complete her look, she opted for golden earrings, bringing in a hint of traditional flair. Raveena rounded off her ensemble with see-through heels, giving the outfit a polished and modern finish.

Her makeup further enhanced her natural beauty. She accentuated her eyes with kohl, while a mauve lipstick perfectly complemented her skin tone, adding a classic touch. A subtle blush and highlighter gave her cheeks a fresh, healthy glow, while beautifully arched eyebrows added structure and definition to her face. Her hair, styled in soft curls, offered a blend of old Bollywood glam and modern sophistication.

Raveena Tandon’s elegant look is perfect for joyous occasions like weddings, pujas, and family gatherings, where traditional accessories add a regal charm. This outfit can also be worn to artistic events or lively parties to stand out with grace. The combination of golden kadas, black bangles, and transparent heels makes it ideal for events like sangeet or mehendi, seamlessly blending tradition with modernity. Striking the right balance between simplicity and glamour, this look works wonderfully for formal ethnic gatherings or engagement parties.

Raveena Tandon’s latest appearance is a glowing example of how accessories and makeup can enhance any outfit—at least in her case. From the jewelry to her radiant beauty, every detail fell perfectly into place, proving once again that she’s every bit the diva. Whether you’re looking for festive inspiration or hoping to channel some old-world charm, taking cues from Raveena is always a great idea!

