Raveena's daughter Rasha Thadani brings A fashion game to promotion with cute tie detail corset-style top and trousers, looking bold and bossy

Rasha Thadani has been making fans dance to the smooth dance moves of her item number and stunning outfits. Busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Azaad, she is serving us some serious fit checks that we can’t take our eyes off. Recently, she was spotted in her bold and bossy avatar wearing a corset-style top with trousers. Excited to know the deets? Then keep reading!

The actress, all set for her debut movie, has taken style to a new level. For promotions, she was wearing a bold corset-style pink top. The dress had off-shoulder detailing and a structured fit, perfect to grab everyone’s attention. The key detail in her top that stole the limelight was the cute little tie detail in front. It added a kind of semi-formal touch to her look.

Her bottoms were just right to balance her semi-formal look. In contrast to bright pink, she decided to add a neutral touch with the beige trousers. Featuring the polished detail at the waist, and loose-fitting details, the trousers added a relaxing touch. As much as it’s a great fit for a day outing, office girls can also give it a shot.

Rasha Thadani's accessories were the perfect mix of glam and cool. She enhanced her ensemble with the structured golden accented drop earrings, and it’s what we all need for a stand-out look. Also moving towards her hand, she wore layers of cool black bracelets that were completely opposite to her earrings, giving us a sense of mix-and-match fashion.

The actress’s face highlights the soft makeup charm. With kohl-rimmed eyes, defined brows, blush glow, and nude lipstick, the Azaad actress managed to keep her eyes take center stage.

Cascading below her shoulders, her hair was kept open in the middle partition. She kept one side back and one at the front, to let her fit and accessories gain all the attention they deserved. Putting on the pink heels, she was all set to make us swoon over her flawless beauty.

Rasha Thadani has now become a new wave in the fashion industry, leaving us awestruck with her impeccable fashion sense. For this pink top and trousers look we can only say that she brought her A fashion game to the promotions and it’s unmatchable.

