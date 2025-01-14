Raveena’s daughter Rasha Thadani’s cool look in denim corset-style top and cargo jeans screams all the Gen-Z vibes

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani is gearing up for the release of her upcoming debut movie Azaad, and her promotion looks are absolute fire. The actress recently made an appearance in a floral print top and jeans, creating a well-coordinated look. She took the Gen-Z approach and made us fall in love with her impeccable style statement. Curious to know the details? Then keep reading!

Rasha Thadani’s outfit featured a floral print strapless denim top worth Rs 5,178 styled with Rs 7,291 matching print cargo jeans. Her top, designed in corset style, featured structured paneling and a fitted bodice that hugged her upper body from all right angles. The playful floral print blended perfectly with the modern style design, making the denim top a great choice for outings.

Just like the top, her bottoms were equally trendy. For a streetwear aesthetic, the actress decided to style her denim piece with cargo jeans. Not to forget, it was the high-waisted and loose-fitting details that ensured comfort with a hint of style.

Though Rasha decided to match her look, you can experiment and style them differently with your choice of top and bottom. It will be perfect for a casual hang-out with your friends or a coffee date.

The young actress decided to elevate her look with round earrings and bracelet in one hand, and the signature black band layers on the other. She knows how to mix elegance with coolness, and every time, she is one step ahead of the last time.

With the perfect winged eyeliner, light eyeshadow, rosy blush glow, defined brows, and glossy nude lipstick, the actress added a soft touch to her appearance. Her soft-girl era had us totally swooning.

Her middle partition hair, cascading below her shoulder was styled with loose waves. The front sections of both sides were twisted and tied back together, beautifully highlighting her facial features. Wrapping up her look, Rasha gave the right edge to her appearance by completing it with heels that seamlessly made her stand out.

Rasha Thadani’s cool Gen-Z styles are what we are in love with. The idea to select the modern vibe outfit and effortlessly style it with statement accessories and subtle makeup is what we call– perfect fit check goals!

