Recreate Khushi Kapoor's New Year's Eve look with this step-by-step makeup guide for your next perfect party appearance

Who doesn’t like to party? And girls like it to be full of glam and sparkle. Well, if that’s your vibe, who can be a better inspiration than Khushi Kapoor to perfect your appearance? The young starlet has always been a party charmer who manages to stand out with her stunning makeup look, and we’re here to steal some serious tips from the actress. Let’s check out her recent New Year party look that you won’t regret recreating.

1. Prepare skin

First, begin the process by prepping your skin with a hydrating primer to keep your makeup looking fresh for a long time.

2. Set the base

For the second step, select the foundation as per your skin tone, and take the right amount of it on your sponge or apply it directly on the skin, and spread with a brush for a flawless finish. Later, you can opt for some concealer under your eyes for extra coverage.

Also, depending on your skin, you can skip the foundation and apply the concealer directly.

3. It’s time to get sharp brows

Eyebrows play a crucial role in keeping your appearance polished and neat. First, comb your brows in the right direction, and then use an eyebrow pencil to thicken in a bit.

4. Eye makeup

For the perfect party look, keep your eyes in the main focus, and set up a base eyeshadow using a subtle color like power pink. Once you’re done with that, take some shimmer in the brush and apply lightly on your eyelid, giving it a perfect sparkling touch. Yes, just like Khushi Kapoor.

Advertisement

Also, add volume to your eyelashes with the mascara and lash curler, and accentuate a bit of kohl under your eyes.

5. Blushed cheeks

Shifting the attention to the cheeks, apply a soft rosy touch, giving it a bit of a blush effect. Also, you can use a subtle highlighter on the cheekbones, adding an irresistible touch to her appearance.

6. Apply lipstick

Depending on your fit and vibe, you can select the perfect lipstick shade for yourself. Khushi Kapoor opted for a soft pink lipstick and topped it with lip gloss for a shiny finish.

Optional: Use a setting spray

To keep your makeup on point, you can also use a setting spray to lock everything and look fresh for a long time.

Following these, you can easily get the perfect party look. It’s full of glitz and glamor, just what Khushi Kapoor does for a standout appearance.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif gives cute twist to her New Year's Eve look with crush ruffle halter mini-dress worth Rs 1.5 lakh