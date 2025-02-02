Recreate Mira Kapoor’s makeup look with 7 easy steps striking balance between elegance and everyday glam

Mira Kapoor isn’t just setting some high standard fashion but is constantly redefining beauty. With her flawless style, she always makes sure to grab everyone’s attention. Here, we’re going to look at her makeup and believe it’s perfect to appear elegant and not over-the-top. This season, make your day out look fresh and minimally aesthetic following Mira Kapoor’s makeup tips. Let’s break down her makeup game.

1. Prep your skin

Begin your beauty game with cleansing, and apply moisturizer and primer to make your skin look hydrated and hold the makeup in place.

2. Choose the right shade of foundation

Depending on your skin, choose the right shade of foundation. Cream or liquid shade works best for a dewy finish. Take some portion of it on your sponge or brush and apply it on your face. Don’t forget your neck!

3. Use concealer

For a more toned face, apply concealer under your eyes, the bridge of your nose, and the center of your chin.

Note: To appear natural, you can skip foundation and jump on concealer to provide coverage in specific areas.

4. Focus on your eyes

Keep your eyes natural with no eyeshadow, and add a light stroke of black eyeliner for the perfect winged addition. Also, coat your lashes with mascara, making them look natural.

5. Brush eyebrows

Just like Mira, give a natural groomed effect to your brows. Use an eyebrow pencil or powder to softly fill it in, enhancing their shape.

6. Blush glow

For her vacation look, Mira Kapoor decided to add a rosy glow to her cheeks. The subtle peach-pink hue enhanced her skin and gave her a radiant glow. To do this, take a portion of the blush on the brush and dab it on the apples of your cheeks. Also, add some of it to the tip of your nose, giving it a natural glow.

Make sure you blend it perfectly so that blush seamlessly complements your skin with no harsh lines.

7. Muted pink lipstick

We have observed that Mira Kapoor is not a fan of bold lipstick and loves to keep it soft. She used the muted pink lipstick, giving a flawless finish to her beauty.

For Mira Kapoor’s makeup, all we can say is that she definitely didn’t go for a too-glam touch and kept it minimal, perfectly balancing elegance and appearing natural.

