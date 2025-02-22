Recreate Sara Tendulkar 7-step makeup guide for an elegant and glamorous bridesmaid look

Not just fashion, but Sara Tendulkar’s beauty game is always on point. With the wedding season in full swing, it’s the little details that make all the difference in creating the perfect look.

After choosing the perfect bridesmaid outfit, if you’re wondering what kind of makeup to go for, don’t worry—Sara has got you covered.

Her look in a pre-draped saree also offered the perfect makeup inspiration that you can recreate to elevate your bridesmaid style. So, let’s break it down step by step.

7 Step-by-step makeup guide for bridesmaids

1. Hydrate your skin

Before starting your makeup, cleanse your face with a suitable cleanser and apply moisturizer. If possible, dip your face in ice water to reduce puffiness and give your skin a healthier look.

2. Add base magic

Just like Sara Tendulkar, choose a foundation shade that matches your skin tone. Pour a small amount onto a brush or sponge, dab it on your face, and blend it evenly. Next, apply concealer to targeted areas like the under-eyes and inner corners for a seamless finish.

3. Contouring

Take a dark shade contour and apply it to your bone structures to enhance your sharp features. Focus on areas like your nose, cheekbones, and jawline for a well-defined look.

4. Highlight cheekbones

Adding a rosy glow to her cheeks, Sara took some blush on her makeup brush and applied it in an upward direction for a radiant shine. Complementing her skin tone, she chose a pink-hued shade and seamlessly blended it with the base for a natural look.

5. Add enchanting allure to eyes.

Sara Tendulkar’s shined with the shimmery eyeshadow. To achieve this glamor, you can select the shimmery eyeshadow; for Sara, she opted for a golden shade, took it in a small brush, and gently applied it on the upper area of her eyes. The beautifully curled lashes, with a subtle winged eyeliner, perfectly elevated her look to perfection.

6. Brushed eyebrows

Eyebrows play a crucial role. Sara gave her eyeshadow a natural look by neatly brushing them and using an eyebrow pencil to add volume, enhancing her overall face appearance.

7. Apply lipstick

We haven't seen Sara much opting for a bold shade; she’s always more into soft and nude shades. So, to create the perfect wedding look, she decided to paint her lipstick with the glossy peach shade, adding a dewy and hydrating finish.

This 7-step makeup guide is just perfect and can be recreated for the perfect bridesmaid look. You can select the lipstick and eyeshadow shade depending on the color of your ensemble.