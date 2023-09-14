Rekha exudes timeless charm and beauty in a classy ivory and gold silk fusion saree by Manish Malhotra

The timeless, iconic, and seemingly ageless actress, Rekha, is known for her ability to steal hearts and set souls ablaze, with her unique style and fashion-forward outfits, as soon as she walks into a room. True to form, the talented actress has done it again, with her latest outfit at an awards show last night. She gracefully glided in, wearing an ivory and gold fusion ensemble, designed specially for her by none other than Manish Malhotra. Honestly, our hearts haven’t stopped beating extra fast ever since we saw her beautiful pictures.

Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the simply iconic fashionista’s classy ivory and gold outfit.

Rekha looked incomparable in the fusion ivory and gold ensemble

The ethereal aura of the Khoon Bhari Maang actress was truly incomparable as she graced the event in her ivory and gold ensemble. Her outfit featured a stunning ivory and gold full-sleeved kurta adorned with a cut-out and front tie-up design. Paired with this kurta was a dhoti-style churidar set, also in silk, creating a seamless fusion of traditional and contemporary styles. To complete the saree-inspired look, she elegantly draped a matching ivory dupatta with intricate gold work on the borders, allowing pleats to cascade down one side while the end of the pallu rested gracefully over her arm. She also chose to adorn her feet with matching white and golden chunky heels that added height and complemented the ensemble beautifully. Her choice of footwear showcased her attention to detail, making her look even more stunning.

Accessories play a pivotal role in the diva’s signature style, and this look was no different. The Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love actress chose to accessorize her classy outfit with heavy gold traditional statement earrings, matching shimmery gold bangles, matching nose pin, and of course, her patent ironic gajra. To complete the ensemble, the Silsila actress also carried a matching ivory traditional potli bag with layered golden lace, adding an extra layer of sophistication to her appearance. Even her manicured nails, adorned with red polish, were in perfect harmony with her outfit. Meanwhile, the Krrish actress’ glamorous makeup look, with shimmery eyeshadow, gorgeous mascara-laden eyelashes, blush, and the most incomparable, iconic red-colored lipstick, and beautiful red dot bindi, complimented and elevated her entire outfit.

Whereas the Super Nani actress’ classic black hair was styled into a gorgeous, well-made, and neat center-parted bun with a beautiful gajra wrapped around it, that enhanced and added to its overall allure. Once again, the Suhaag actress has proven that when it comes to fashion and grace, she stands in a league of her own. Rekha continues to be an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts and a timeless beauty that transcends generations.

So, what did you think of her classy outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

