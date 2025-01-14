Rekha in white suit and red lips proves she can still steal the spotlight from the trendiest millennials

There may be many legends, but then there is Rekha—the OG Goddess of Fashion—who, for decades, has ruled Bollywood as well as our hearts! She has never failed to mesmerize us with her performances and has set a high standard for saree draping. There has been only one queen reigning over style—the unbeatable Rekha. Just when one thought she couldn't get any better, the actress arrived in an all-white suit, proving once again that age is just a number, while style? That surely remains forever! Time to zoom in and admire her outfit.

She appeared in an ethereal pure white suit. Known for her love of traditional wear, Rekha exuded grace in her signature ethnic look. Her outfit featured a beautifully tailored kurta with full sleeves, paired with a classic white churidar. Adding to the regal charm of her ensemble, she draped a delicate white dupatta over her shoulders.

The dupatta, with its golden embroidered borders running along its length, was strikingly beautiful and quickly caught everyone's attention. Little rhinestones scattered over the fabric added the perfect amount of bling. Rekha, who prefers simplicity in her style, demonstrated that simple designs combined with great craftsmanship can create the most stunning looks. Her ability to wear white so gracefully and charmingly highlights her status as a true style icon—a testament to eternal beauty.

Completing her look with elegant accessories, Rekha carried a golden potli bag that added a touch of opulence to her all-white outfit. She adorned her hands with a statement ring and stacked golden bangles, further enhancing the regal appeal of her ensemble. Her ears sparkled with golden earrings, while a pair of classic Kolhapuri wedges perfectly complemented her traditional outfit. Adding a modern yet vintage touch, she sported oversized sunglasses, which lent an air of mystery and sophistication.

Advertisement

Rekha stayed true to her signature beauty look when it came to makeup. She chose bold, bright red lipstick, which immediately elevated her appearance, while her blushed cheeks added a radiant glow. A small red bindi and a vertical streak of sindoor added a meaningful traditional touch, showcasing her deep connection to Indian culture.

Her hair, parted in the middle, was tied into a beautifully styled knotted bun, adding even more charm to the overall composition. Despite her stunning beauty and flawless wardrobe, Rekha continues to reign as the ultimate style icon in the Bollywood industry.

ALSO READ: Rekha effortlessly adds cool twist to her ethnic look, rocking a white silk saree paired with cat-eye sunglasses