Rekha yet again proves there’s no one like her when it comes to pulling off a silk saree look as she serves another ICONIC fashion moment

Last night, February 4, 2025, the legendary star Rekha graced the Loveyapa screening, looking absolutely elegant and divine. She was draped in a stunning white silk saree that perfectly complemented her timeless beauty.

Sarees have always been Rekha’s go-to for special appearances, and last night’s look was another exquisite addition to her collection. The white silk saree shimmered under the lights, featuring intricate golden detailing along the hemline and traditional motifs woven throughout. The tassel details added texture, making it perfect for the occasion.

The legendary actress paired her white silk saree with a striped blouse. Designed with golden stripe prints against a white backdrop, the blouse featured full sleeves and a round neckline, giving Rekha a polished and refined look. The ruched details at the sleeve ends added a subtle edge to her ensemble.

Her jewelry included stunning round dangler earrings embellished with stones and a golden kada adorning her wrist. The minimal jewelry perfectly balanced the saree’s rich elegance. As an additional accessory, she carried a golden potli bag—her signature charm that always makes her stand out. To complete the look, she opted for black sunglasses, adding a touch of effortless cool to her saree appearance.

Rekha’s makeup exuded bold elegance, with her striking red lipstick instantly grabbing attention. Her radiant base provided a flawless finish, which she enhanced with a subtle glow, perfectly complementing her signature look.

A constant in her style, the vermilion in her hairline peeked through her neatly tied bun. She opted for a low bun hairstyle, secured with a hairband, adding to her graceful charm. To complete her look, the actress slipped into stilettos, making a poised and timeless statement at the event.

Amid ever-changing fashion trends, Rekha has remained loyal to the saree. Whether it’s Kanjivaram or silk, she never fails to mesmerize with her exquisite choices. Her passion for draping sarees at special events has turned these classic pieces into true statement ensembles.