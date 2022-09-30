Richa Chadda in Rahul Mishra lehenga, Ali Fazal in Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla Angarkha are a chic duo

It's a happy, happy day for Richa Chadda and Ali Fazal. To all the movies they've given us to watch and more that awaits us and to the happily ever after they are officially set to share, let's raise a toast for them today as they've wrapped up one of their pre-wedding celebrations in New Delhi. There's more in the line and we'll wait for all the fun and glam because we need to send this adorable couple a heart full of love and dig into the details of who wore what (that's instinctive, you know it).



One down, more chic show to go! We're as stoked as you the bride and groom-to-be. Spreading joy, light and colours was the Gangs of Wasseypur actress dolled up with elegance in a Rahul Mishra three-piece lehenga set. Her stunning look excelled through full-on with a fitted off-shoulder blouse. Richa's petal-like blouse bloomed flawlessly with lots of pink, ivory, and 3D embellishments. The diva's cropped blouse was clubbed with a hand embroidered colourful and flared skirt. She glowed further with the sparkliest lehenga and the flower power complemented and gave in extra inches of appeal. A sheer dupatta and Archana Aggarwal accessories such as bangles, rings, and a choker necklace were as pastel pink, green, and pretty. We love that wavy hairdo on her and her makeup with glossy lips, kohl, and filled-in eyebrows were picture perfect.