Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal in custom Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla sharara, sherwani sets look majestic

The wedding of the hour! Team #RiAli continues their wedding celebrations and our fashion mood boards are growing heavier with inspirations both very tasteful in the lines of festive and wedding outfit guides. Setting goals like a chic couple, the duo chose to twin and hint of gold in ivory after their rounds of multiple colours like gold, pink and you name it, they've nailed it already. Currently at Lucknow dressed up in ethnic ensembles, they kept the fashion crowd interested yet again.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are living in the moment to the fullest as bride and groom. Celebrity fashion stylists Anisha Gandhi and Rochelle D'sa Syiemiong chose custom-made Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfits for the duo. Hooked to the core for how regal and cute these look, the actress donned a short chikankari kurti with full sleeves which was a starry delight with embroidered yoke and striking broad borders. To complement and complete it, this was clubbed with sharara pants and net dupatta which came off as a trail and a veil (double the benefit, wow) loaded up with Swarovski crystals.

Her look was traditional with jewellery from Sunita Shekhawat. Richa wore a passa, chaandbali earrings, ring, kadas, and a statement necklace, heavy on green enamel, Zambian emeralds, and South sea pearls. Her sleek bun, eyes defined with kohl and mascara for eyelashes looked heavenly on her.

Handsome star Ali Fazal rocked a muted gold and beige sherwani. This tussar silk creation was intricately embroidered with Resham and also had side slits. He wore this with churidar pants and mojaris from Whitemuds.