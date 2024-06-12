Rihanna styles Sabyasachi X Manish Malhotra jewelry with a strappy bodycon dress and oversized jacket

Rihanna, a nine-time Grammy winner, is all set to expand her beauty empire as she is gearing up for the launch of her new haircare line. Showing off her short, natural curls, dressed in cherry red, Rihanna’s outfit was further elevated by master couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s three-drop necklace, featuring rubellite, tourmaline, and brilliant-cut diamonds, which showcased a regal Indian aesthetic with sleek simplicity.

But that is not all! The Ruby Choker, as seen on her, is meticulously crafted in 18 karat gold, encrusted in diamonds, and custom-cut rubies, as mentioned on Manish Malhotra’s Instagram handle. What a mesmerizing display of Indian craftsmanship on the global stage!

Offering a glimpse of her natural hair, Rihanna dyed in her signature caramel shade, bringing back memories of her 2007 pixie cut. Her fresh new chop came less than a week after she spilled the beans on her new haircare line, illustrating her ongoing journey with authenticity and style.

Rihanna flaunting her bomber jacket look

Now going back to what RiRi wore. Her custom Khaite design included a roomy leather bomber jacket, a leather red slip dress, and pointed pumps in the same hue on the color wheel. Her outfit remained consistent with the style that she's known for.

If you are trying to ape her monochromatic look, to start, it is important to pinpoint the vibe you are going for. If effortlessly cool like Rihanna is your personal memo, pair athleisure with something that screams ultra-glam.

For your own one-hued wonder, try striking a balance between understated silhouettes and bold shades to make monochrome feel modern and polished.

Opt for coordinated outfits that come ready, or bring your own vision to life. Remember, neutrals are classic, but the runways have proved that saturated primary colors and blazing neons are also fashionable when worn as full outfits.

Once you have narrowed down what to wear, the rest of the colors don’t have to be exact.

While Rihanna matched those too, you can play around with shades too. Notice how the diamonds break the look!

