Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Alia Bhatt’s 9 vibrant, sexy saree looks that bowled us over

There has been a lot of buzz around Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani right from the moment it was announced. The film marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after seven long years, and the teaser of the film finally dropped today. The teaser was everything fans expected, and more! The grand teaser promised a wholesome entertainer, and there was grandeur in every frame. Alia Bhatt's stunning, vibrant sarees were among the many things that stood out in the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Alia was seen in 20 different sarees in the 1-minute-16-seconds teaser! Here are some of her saree looks from the teaser that are just too good to be missed!

Alia Bhatt's vibrant saree looks from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser

You can never go wrong with pink and black, and Alia Bhatt rocks the two colors effortlessly! Alia Bhatt's character Rani is introduced in the teaser with this look, and it makes a stunning first impression. The bow detail at the back adds to the drama of the look, and we're loving it.

Alia Bhatt wore some really stunning sarees amidst the snow-clad mountains, and this was one of them. The bright blue, red, and yellow chiffon saree looks eye-catching, especially against the white snowy landscape.

The sheer white saree with floral embroidery is sure to become a trendsetter! Alia Bhatt rocked the saree with a matching strapless blouse, and she looks absolutely ethereal.

Didn't this look take you back to Sridevi's yellow saree look from Chandni? Alia Bhatt looks oh-so-sexy in this sheer organza yellow saree paired with a yellow sleeveless blouse. Her kohl-rimmed eyes, bindi, and oxidized earrings further amp up her look.

Doesn't this turquoise blue colour look really flattering on Alia Bhatt? We surely think so!

While not everyone can ace a multi-color blouse with a multi-colored saree, Alia Bhatt does it so effortlessly! The bright colors reflect her vivacious personality perfectly.

Alia Bhatt exudes regal vibes in this red and golden saree look that she wears during the Durga Puja celebration. A tad different look from her other light-as-air sarees, but it looks just as striking nonetheless.

Red chiffon sarees can never go out of style, and Alia Bhatt has proved it yet again! We absolutely loved this look in the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser.

Sequin striped sarees look extremely glamorous, and we're especially loving this one worn by Alia in the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser. She paired it with a black sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline that further adds to the oomph of the look!

Which of these looks did you love the most?

