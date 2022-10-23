Rs 3,57,000- Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi styles her winter look in Japan with Louis Vuitton bag

Ram Charan's wife Upasana, Jr NTR's better half Lakshmi Pranathi or Allu Sneha, wife of Allu Arjun, you may not find them in the spotlight every day. However, they manage to equally grab the attention by topping best-dressed lists or being independent businesswomen in their own way. Recently, Jr NTR's wife Pranathi turned heads with her style statement during the RRR screening in Japan.

The star wife wore high-waist pants with a printed round-neck top and a long matching jacket. Keeping her look as simple as she could, Jr NTR's wife teamed her outfit with an expensive Louis Vuitton bag in grey that costs a whopping Rs 3,57,268. She is evidently staying true to her personal style that is comfy and simple.