Rs 3,57,000- Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi styles her winter look in Japan with Louis Vuitton bag
Ram Charan's wife Upasana, Jr NTR's better half Lakshmi Pranathi or Allu Sneha, wife of Allu Arjun, you may not find them in the spotlight every day. However, they manage to equally grab the attention by topping best-dressed lists or being independent businesswomen in their own way. Recently, Jr NTR's wife Pranathi turned heads with her style statement during the RRR screening in Japan.
The star wife wore high-waist pants with a printed round-neck top and a long matching jacket. Keeping her look as simple as she could, Jr NTR's wife teamed her outfit with an expensive Louis Vuitton bag in grey that costs a whopping Rs 3,57,268. She is evidently staying true to her personal style that is comfy and simple.
On the other hand, Jr NTR opted for a classic jacket and matching pants teamed with a basic white tee. Styled by Ashwin, the Pan-India star is serving major fashion lessons in pulling off basics like a pro. Also, the Tollywood couple never fails to make a statement with their rare showcases.
See the photo below:
Meanwhile, Ram Charan's wife Upasana, who loves all things expensive and classic, flaunted a stunning Gucci skirt worth Rs 2,22,943. She teamed it with a black top and a Chanel sling bag that costs a whopping Rs 3,87,943. Raising the fashion bar and how!
Upasana Konidela is not only a successful businesswoman but also a fashionista. Her love for high-end brands is very evident. Most importantly, she can pull off every look effortlessly.