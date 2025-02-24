SAG Awards 2025: Selena Gomez exudes Hollywood charm in Celine’s custom navy blue off-shoulder gown

Selena Gomez’s fashion game is always on point, and with each appearance, she effortlessly sets new style trends that are simply irresistible. For the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the singer-actress channeled old Hollywood charm in a dark blue off-shoulder custom gown that accentuated her figure, creating a truly mesmerizing moment. Sounds intriguing, doesn’t it? Let’s dive into the details!

On February 23, 2025, at the star-studded event, Selena Gomez captivated hearts in a stunning custom navy blue off-shoulder gown by Celine, featuring enchanting silhouettes. Nominated for Emilia Pérez this year, she opted for a gown designed with a cleavage-baring neckline, achieved through off-shoulder detailing, a wrap element, and a fitted bodice that perfectly cinched her figure.

Adding to its mesmerizing allure, Gomez’s gown featured a thigh-high slit, effortlessly enhancing the bold and glamorous vibe. The floor-length ensemble elegantly grazed her feet while offering a subtle glimpse of her legs, striking the perfect balance between sophistication and allure.

As for her accessories—simply perfect. She elevated her look with striking pieces, including dazzling diamond drop earrings. Adding a personal touch, she adorned her finger with the marquise-shaped engagement ring gifted by her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

All set for the perfect red carpet moment, Selena enhanced her radiant complexion with a touch of makeup glam. A flawless base brought out her natural beauty, while her eyes were accentuated with soft eyeshadow and voluminous lashes. Her cheekbones glowed with a hint of blush, and her lips made a bold statement in a striking red shade.

Advertisement

Gomez kept her short hair open but impeccably styled. She opted for a sleek, middle-parted look with the front strands neatly tucked behind her ears, adding an effortlessly chic touch. To complete her ensemble, she slipped into elegant black strappy heels, adding just the right amount of lift and sophistication.

The moment Selena Gomez stepped onto the red carpet, all eyes were on her, captivated by her effortless elegance and undeniable charm. Time and again, she proves that when it comes to fashion, no one does it quite like her.