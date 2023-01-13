Sai Pallavi, Trisha Krishnan to Nayanthara: 7 celebrity inspired fuss-free outfits for Pongal 2023

The festival of Pongal will be celebrated on Sunday, 15 January, and this auspicious day is celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm across India. An important festival in the Tamil community, it is mainly celebrated in the Southern part of India. The power and vibe of Pongal is definitely going to be worth the experience in the coming days. The four-day festival starring from Jan 15-18, consists of Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal. Pongal and Makar Sankranthi in the South and Lohri in the North, these festivities are all about family gatherings and taking part in religious ceremonies. And when it comes to dressing for the occasion, we all know South divas like Samantha, Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan and others are a perfect inspiration to amp up your look for the day. From bright colours to anarkalis and basic sarees, let's take look at some style trends for Pongal 2023.

1. Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi who is known for sporting simple looks gives us major Pongal outfit inspiration in an ice blue Asoka print chiffon Anarkali dress. The light-weight and oh-so-beautiful outfit by Mrunalini Rao came with zardozi embroidery on the neck. The Shyam Singha Rao actress paired it with chiffon printed dupatta having tassel lace all over. Styled by Neeraja Kona, the actress wore oversized chandbalis and open straight hair with minimal makeup to complete her look.

2. Trisha Krishnan



Trisha Krishnan is the epitome of beauty and when it comes to sporting traditional looks, she can never go wrong. This elegant-looking green silk dress is all you need if you are looking for a fuss-free vibe. Trisha topped off her look with a bindi. Soft curls, glam makeup and a diamond neckpiece completed her look.

3. Nayanthara

Trust Nayanthara to pull off a traditional look, especially in a saree with utmost grace and confidence. For the promotions of her last film Connect, Nayanthara wore a simple, light-weight organza-silk saree with a strappy blouse. Pink cheeks, minimal makeup and a fishtail braid hairstyle completed her look. She skipped on jewellery and completed her ensemble with nothing but a pair of delicate earrings.



4. Shruti Haasan



Shruti Haasan is serving major Pongal outfit inspiration in a simple yet eye-grabbing black saree by Torani. For the promotion of her film Veera Simha Reddy, Shruti wore a classic sheer saree. The saree added a perfect drama and deliciously dark twist with a gold scallop embroidered border in gota work. Festive, romantic and staying true to Indian glamour. Hair tied in a bun and red lip colour completed her look. She accessorised her look with jhumka earrings and a kada. This is not Shruti's sense of style but she pulled it off confidently.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always highlighted her love for easy fabrics and comfort, and her latest look from the Shaakuntalam event was no different. She wore an ivory silk organza saree with broad and romantic embroidered work. If you are someone who doesn't like to go OTT, then an organza saree is a perfect pick for you. Open hair in beachy waves minus accessories completed Samantha's look which is all things pretty. The saree is worth Rs 48,500.



6. Aditi Rao Hydari



Aditi Rao Hydari's sartorial choices are more on the royal side. Be it a dramatic gown, breezy kurta look, sharara set or an Anarkali dress, Aditi Rao Hydari always serves a winning look. I'm in love with this silk brocade jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. The finishing touches came in the form of red heels. Aditi's wardrobe plays host to colours and festival looks. This effortlessly stands out!



7. Anupama Parameswaran

