Samantha, Alia Bhatt to Keerthy Suresh: Statement earrings are an obsession and brides-to-be take notes

Actresses Samantha, Alia Bhatt, and Rashmika Mandanna among others lean towards the norm of dressing according to costumes and the right jewelry. 'Less is more' is legit a thing and they make sure to let minimalism do all the talking by adding just a pair of statement earrings to elevate the look without putting any effort.

These stunners have been trendsetters with the right choice of earrings all by 'Abhilasha Pret Jewellery' and we’re sure you’re up with them. Here's a look at how to style your minimal piece effortlessly.

Rashmika Mandanna

From black to white and pastel shades, Rashmika Mandanna has always flaunted her love for organza sarees in different colors. However, the highlight of this look is statement earrings. The Pushpa actress styled her organza drape with a matching long-sleeved chanderi blouse by Devnaagri. The square neckline and cutwork sleeves detailing elevate the look. However, what stands out are the earrings made with 20 carats of rose quartz.

Alia Bhatt



Alia Bhatt is obsessed with white and her Instagram posts are proof. She is among a few actresses who know how to style her minimal drape with utmost elegance. Alia Bhatt wore this white embroidered saree but her look boasted striking accessories. Calling her look sheer perfection, Alia styled her look with statement-making earrings adorned with multi-colored gemstones and pearls. This a perfect example of how to ace a white drape look elegantly.

Keerthy Suresh



There’s never a dull moment in Keerthy Suresh's life when it comes to donning a traditional look. She always has something interesting up her sleeve. Keerthy wore this golden drape with a pair of one-of-a-kind earrings. Look how the tribal-style mini earrings literally elevate the look. For the promotion of her film Dasara, Keerthy wore a hand-woven, intricately embroidered saree by Mimamsaa that exudes a regal aura.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu



Samantha Ruth Prabhu's handpainted beige Kalamkari saree by Archana Jaju will definitely inspire your wedding trousseau. Sam wore this saree worth a whopping Rs 1,14,999 and teamed it with a classic metallic blouse in a plunging V neckline. However, the highlight of the look was the statement earrings by Abhilasha Pret Jewellery. Beauty-wise, Sam completed the look with a sleek bun, winged eyeliner, and glossy pink lips.

All you brides-to-be, please take notes!



