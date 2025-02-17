Samantha Ruth Prabhu channels her inner Selena Gomez, donning white top and full-flare skirt worth Rs 32,800

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fashion picks are what every girl craves and she proved the same once again with her latest social media dump. The actress is a minimal fashion follower, often inspiring others with her not-so-bold style. Her latest look was all-white with a pop of green and blue, making it a perfect day outing ensemble. Let’s take a closer look at her attire!

Channeling her inner Selena Gomez, Samantha dropped a stunning photo dump on her social media handle. The actress looked absolutely mesmerizing in a white top designed with a round neckline and sleeveless detailing. The ruched design added an edgy vibe. The actress's choice of the top can be effortlessly turned into a perfect party ensemble, depending on the way you choose to style it. As for Samantha, she decided to give it an elegant twist, turning it into a perfect day ensemble.

The diva added the lyrics of Gomez’s song Scared of Loving You with Benny Blanco alongside the pictures.

Pairing her white top, she decided to opt for a flowy white skirt from the brand Moon Ray that came with a price tag of Rs 32,800. The neat green waistband cinched her waist, whereas the blue strips cascaded down to the edge. Also, the flowy details gave the ensemble just a perfect dreamy twist. The skirt, though in blue, kept the white theme intact for her overall look and with that, she proved white is always right when it comes to simple yet delightful fashion.

Advertisement

Samantha decided to go for the perfect jewelry with the oversized statement earrings, drawing attention to her ears, whereas the beautiful ring on her finger added the perfect finishing touch.

Her beauty game was on point. Her healthy skin glowed with the radiant base achieved with concealer and foundation, her eyes full of drama with long lashes and eyeliner, cheekbones highlighted with warm blush, whereas lips painted in a nude shade of pink completed her look.

Her hair parted in style and adorned with loose waves framed her face, whereas her heels with statement detailing added a touch of elegance and sophistication.

Indeed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows how to make hearts skip a beat. Her choice of an all-white ensemble proved she has the right eyes for clothing, whereas her styling shows she’s in a league of her own.