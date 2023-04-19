Samantha is 'sexy and she knows' it as she makes a statement in Victoria Beckham outfit; Guess the cost?

SLAYmantha as I would like to call it, the stunner sure knows how to elevate a classic skirt to make a bold sartorial appearance. At the London premiere of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned heads in a Victoria Beckham ensemble. Sam is known for being a front-runner in making style statements and she did one at a global event yesterday.

She picked a crochet patchwork skirt in black worth Rs 65,000. One can see in the photos, Sam wore a fitted, midi-length skirt that includes a fringed hem and scalloped waistline. A fitted pencil silhouette and the detailing of it gave a modern sensibility. The fringed accents at the hem add perfect depth and movement. A bit dramatic and perfect to carry from brunch to date night out. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Sam teamed the skirt with short sleeve top in black.

Samantha pulled off this crop top effortlessly, something designed to sculpt the upper body. Worth Rs 17,000, the sophisticated detailing again includes a signature Victoria Beckham Dolman sleeve and scalloped hemline.

Prabhu had been busy promoting her latest release Shaakuntalam. Finally, she steps out from white and treats us with a refreshing look. Head-to-toe in black- a lesson in chic styling and how!

Samantha head-to-toe in a black outfit

Beauty-wise, Samantha styled her hair in a messy updo. She capped her look with soft glam makeup, lots of mascara, eyeliner and pink blush. She kept it as natural as possible and accessorised her super sexy look in black with diamond jewellery from Bulgari. Her serpent neckpiece and bracelet legit managed to steal the show.

What do you have to say about Samantha's latest look? Drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

