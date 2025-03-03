Samantha Ruth Prabhu brings old-world charm in Rs 5.56L polki-pearl necklace and regal golden tissue saree

Explore All Korean Categories

All of Us Are Dead Sets Record for Longest Gap Between Two Netflix Seasons; Part 2 Reportedly Delayed Till 2026

Lee Jong Suk's subtle but meaningful gesture to show support for GF IU has fans swooning; check out

'Am I stranded?': BTS' RM wonders what 'determination' he had while standing before fans as discharge countdown hits 99 days

BTS' V reveals he injured his rib on path to Sergeant promotion, helps promote Park Hyung Sik’s Buried Hearts

Did aespa's Karina wear white body paint to appear fairer at Milan Fashion Week? Fans react to accusations

Oscars 2025: Was BLACKPINK’s Lisa lip-syncing during her history-making performance? Here’s what netizens have to say

Oscars: When Choi Woo Shik got goofy with his Academy Award for Parasite and did THIS

Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 takes South Korean theaters by storm, earning 1 million moviegoers in record-breaking 4 days

TXT’s Soobin and NCT’s Haechan were dating? Netizens analyze ‘couple items’ and a surprise ‘breakup’