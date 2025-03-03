Samantha Ruth Prabhu brings old-world charm in Rs 5.56L polki-pearl necklace and regal golden tissue saree
Telugu films A-lister and fashionista Samantha celebrated her 15 years in indian cinema in a royal golden ensemble.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a Bollywood stunner and South India’s heartthrob, is undoubtedly a style icon. Whether it be her boss-era glam in edgy dresses or desi diva aesthetic in sarees, the Kushi actress never fails to serve allure. This time, Samantha stepped into royalty in a charming golden tissue saree. However, what enhanced the magnificence of her look was the gold polki and pearl necklace worth Rs 5.56 Lakhs.
Samantha adorned this classy style for completing 15 years of acting brilliance in Cinema. The south actress took to Instagram to share the pictures from the ceremony, where she could be seen gleaming with pride.
The silk tissue saree that Samantha Ruth Prabhu donned was plain yet elegant in a soft golden hue with detailed zardozi work on the border. She kept her saree look subtle with a simple sleeveless round-neck blouse, which was a shade lighter than the saree’s color. Draped in the classic free-hand style, this tissue saree radiated striking elegance.
For the jewelry, the Yashoda actress chose to wear a chunky pearl necklace with gold pendant detailing valued at Rs 5,56,000, complementing it with small golden tops for earrings. Another elite addition to her outfit was the Tarini Ring, worth Rs 1,43,191.
Samantha, who is often lauded for her natural beauty and killer smile, kept her make-up subtle in a golden base and nude lips. Her messy hair updo complimented her look perfectly.
Golden tissue saree is increasingly getting popular among celebrities and common folks alike. The sheer fabric brings a timeless charm to the look, making it a perfect choice for any event, from festive get-togethers to weddings. Tissue sarees have a royal touch, which could be accentuated by royal jewelry such as pearls, emeralds, and diamonds.
The 37-year-old Indian actress is celebrating her 15 glorious years in Indian cinema, having debuted in the Telugu movie Ye Maaya Chesave, released in 2010.
