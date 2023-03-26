Samantha Ruth Prabhu ditches basic blouse for embroidered bralette with a saree that's worth a whopping price

If you have been following Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sartorial choices of late, you’ll know she has been picking some bold looks. For the promotions of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, Samantha wore a Kunal Rawal blazer from the men's collection. Before that, she wore a white slit-cut dress by Namrata Joshipura. To spruce things up a little, Samantha now ditches a basic blouse for an embroidered bralette, which she teamed it with an off-white organza saree.

For a video interview of her upcoming film in which she plays the role of Shakuntala, Sam opted for a thread-embroidered saree highlighted with glass beads by the label Aikeyah. She wore the feather-light saree with embellished pewter-coloured glass beads embroidered bralette. The overall look costs approx. Rs 1 Lakh!

Minimalistic sarees, particularly in pastels and white are the go-to this wedding season and Samantha's latest look gives major inspo. The lightweight saree makes for a winning pick this Summer 2023. Samantha owned the look by styling it in a minimalistic way.

Samantha in another organza saree look

To add that romantic factor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu went for soft makeup, highlighted her cheeks and left her hair open. Styled by Pallavi Singh, Sam accessorized the look with delicate earrings by Jaipur-based designer, Abhilasha Jewellery.

Samantha's love for organza

Samantha is a big fan of organza sarees. For the teaser launch of the film, Sam had worn a basic organza saree by Devnaagri. It came with detailed cutwork all around the border.



Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a bit about her go-to style. She said, "My go-to fashion style is tonal, trendy, polished, and simple to put together. An outfit consisting of several shades of the same colour can make you stand out more. Also, I feel accessories play a huge role. Pairing your outfit with minimal yet statement accessories can amp up your styling game. New trends begin when someone decides to step out of the box. So go on, try something new every day and add 100 percent confidence to make it wow,"



