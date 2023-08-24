Samantha Ruth Prabhu dons green corset with matching pants and expensive Louis Vuitton bag; PICS inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's perfect sense of style continues to attract us, even during her latest exploration of the lively city of New York. With each passing day, she continues to wow us with her amazing appearance. Samantha has returned with a whole new western appearance that matches her adventurous personality. She easily demonstrates her fashion expertise with stunning attire as she travels the West. The talented diva expertly embraces the spirit of western fashion, in her green corset top, demonstrating once again that she is a fashion icon. Why don’t we take a closer look at her recent outfit?

What did Samantha wear on the streets of NYC?

The Kushi actress’ fashion choices never fail to wow, and her most recent ensemble, which included a Dion Lee brand corset top and a Khaki Shift Loop Long Sleeve T-shirt, is no exception. Her shape is accentuated by the corset top, which adds a touch of sexiness to her look. Prabhu easily mixes elegance and comfort when paired with the Khaki Shift Loop Long Sleeve T-shirt. This fashionable and contemporary ensemble costs $313 (roughly Rs 25,866). Samantha's ability to pull off high-end fashion pieces like these just adds to her standing as a fashion star, motivating people to embrace their distinct styles.

The Yashoda actress showed off her great fashion sense once more, this time with beautiful pants from the well-known brand Keston. The textured pants included creases, which added depth and complexity to her entire outfit. The exquisite harmony between the fabric of the trousers and the shirt she matched them with was what made this combination absolutely outstanding. The fabrics not only complimented each other perfectly, but they also had comparable color tones, resulting in a unified and classy combination. The talented actress pulled off this fashion-forward look with ease, leaving us in awe of her ability to integrate diverse components to create a genuinely great outfit.

How did Samantha accessorize her outfit?

The Theri actress’ recent fashion combination demonstrated her great choice of accessories. She was carrying a little Louis Vuitton purse, a lavish addition at 2,399 euros, or around Rs. 2,14,532 INR. The bag was embellished with gold-toned hardware and featured the signature monogram canvas, conveying elegance and sophistication. The fashionista chose khaki green sunglasses to suit her dress, seamlessly putting the entire look together. She added a touch of refinement and personal flare with a delicate chain necklace, a fashionable hat, and finger rings. The actress’ attention to detail and ability to create a unified and elegant outfit is genuinely admirable, solidifying her position as a fashion pioneer.

