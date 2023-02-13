Samantha Ruth Prabhu-inspired 3 hottest date outfits for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is around the corner and it is time to show love and affection to your partner. February 14 is all about spreading love and joy. However, the most important thing is that your outfit should reflect Valentine's Day's festive spirit on your romantic dinner date with your bae. If you're in need of inspiration on how to look your best on this special occasion, take cues from fashion queen, Samantha Ruth Prabhu who's got from classic and sophisticated to trendy and edgy style. Let's look at 3 outfits by Samantha Ruth Prabhu that are sure to help you turn heads and make a lasting impression on your partner.

Effortless and sophisticated

Looking for the perfect Valentine's Day date look? Well, we have got you covered. Take inspiration from Samantha's all-white look to pull off the perfect classic and sophisticated number. Samantha styled the corset top with raw cotton denim with contrast panelling by the clothing label Polite Society. Sam kept her makeup minimal and capped her look with fleek eyebrows, glossy lip shade and blushed cheeks. A pair of statement earrings and hair tied in a neat ponytail completed her look. Too hot to handle!



Nobody better than Samantha can champion colour block fashion. She does it effortlessly and like no other. Well, summer is almost here and it's time to play with bright colours that will give you super fresh and playful vibes, Sam shows us how to do it the right way. Opt for a basic high waist flared pink pants like Samantha to make a colour-blocking sartorial statement. The beauty teamed it with a red bodysuit and accessorised the look with hoop earrings and statement rings. For makeup, Samantha chose to go with black winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, pink lip shade and loads of highlighter. Open wavy tresses completed her look. Casual and chic