Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps it fresh and bold in Namrata Joshipura custom white cut-out dress

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the fashion queen sure knows how to turn enough heads with over-the-top styling and risky sartorial choices. Be it her iconic see-through Jonathan Simkhai dress or going basic in an organza saree, Samantha is giving us every reason to talk about her on-point sartorial game. Sam has kickstarted promotions for her upcoming film Shaakuntalam and this time again, she's got a style game to match up her career success.

Samantha had a year of two of the strongest releases- Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Yashoda, and she has equally grabbed the spot for being the most stylish star with some fashion risks. For the first round of Shaakuntalam's promotion in Mumbai, Samantha wore a custom-made Namrata Joshipura white cut-out dress.

Keeping it fresh and bold, Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes a strong statement in a slit-cut dress. She paired her sultry look with Amina Muaddi glass pumps having their signature embellished brooch. The shoes cost a whopping Rs one lac approx.

Samantha capped her look with minimal makeup and bouncy blow-dry hair. Samantha sure knows how to balance her style statement. She looks sexy here yet maintains a sense of elegance. Sharing this look on Instagram, Samantha wrote, "Let’s talk all things #Shaakuntalam."

The stunner accessorised the look with Valentine twist ring by Tuula Jewellery giving a delicate touch.

Shaakuntalam

Helmed by Gunasekhar, the film starring Samantha and Dev Mohan is based on the acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’. Set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada, Shaakuntalam marks a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir). The film also has Allu Arjun's daughter Arha making her acting debut.

Watch Shaakuntalam Trailer Below:

