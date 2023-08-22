Samantha Ruth Prabhu owns Ritu Kumar’s unconventional fusion fit with embroidered jacket, corset, flared pants

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, has always managed to captivate the attention of fashion enthusiasts with her impeccable style choices. From casual summer dresses to elegant red-carpet gowns, she effortlessly transitions between diverse looks. However, her recent appearance at the 41st India Day Parade in New York showcased an extraordinary ensemble that genuinely stood out.

So, why don’t we delve into Samantha’s unconventional fusion fit, designed by the renowned Ritu Kumar, highlighting the intricate details and electrifying elements that made her outfit a head-turner? Let’s dive right in.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked magical in the embroidery-laden look

Known for her versatile fashion sense, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has consistently displayed an affinity for experimenting with different styles. Whether she’s embracing the casual chic of summer-ready dresses or exuding grace in traditional ethnic ensembles like sarees and shararas, her fashion choices reflect her dynamic personality. But it’s not just about the clothing; Samantha has mastered the art of accessorizing and pulling off statement pieces that add uniqueness to her looks. The focal point of Prabhu’s attention-grabbing outfit was a stunning corset designed by the acclaimed fashion designer Ritu Kumar. The corset featured an unconventional blend of shades including orange, mint green, and maroon, intricately embroidered with gold taar work and sequin embellishments.

The strapless blouse she wore boasted a daring plunging neckline, reinforced with structured boning that provided a bodycon silhouette. This bold piece was paired with high-waisted flared pants that showcased intricate sequin work in different brown patterns, offering a harmonious contrast. Furthermore, one of the standout features of Samantha’s ensemble was the meticulous attention to detail in the embellishments. The corset and pants were adorned with sequins that created a mesmerizing play of light, enhancing the overall visual appeal of the outfit. Additionally, the ensemble was further elevated with the addition of two jackets. The trench-style cover-up jacket matched the corset, while a long notch-lapel blazer was paired with the palazzo-style pants. Both jackets featured intricate sequin patterns that complemented the rest of the ensemble, adding an extra layer of glamour.

Prabhu’s commitment to making a statement did not stop with her clothing choices. She expertly accessorized the outfit with an array of eye-catching jewelry pieces. A spiral metallic watch adorned her wrist, while a pearl necklace with a striking gemstone pendant accentuated her neckline. Dainty ear studs, an oxidized silver ring, and trendy Lennon-styled sunglasses completed the look, creating a harmonious blend of bold and elegant elements. The unconventional fusion fit designed by Ritu Kumar showcased Samantha’s ability to blend boldness with elegance effortlessly. Samantha’s adept accessorizing further enhanced the outfit's impact, solidifying her status as a fashion icon who continues to inspire with her fearless and inventive style.

