Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonam Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: Celebrity-approved handbags that are making waves

We typically think of jewelry as the go-to item to finish an outfit. But let's go down to the point: the bag is unquestionably the most important fashion accessory. It's the ideal way to add a touch of elegance and usefulness to any look.

So, without further ado, let's dive into the realm of quirky and stylish colored bags that have been endorsed by some of our favorite celebrities. These five bags are not only fashionable but also functional, making them the ideal statement pieces for any fashionista. Prepare to turn heads and convey your own individuality with these fantastic buys!

Janhvi Kapoor’s Maison Goyard bag

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was seen carrying a stunning orange sling purse that can also be worn as a cross-body. The Minaudière trunk bag from the renowned Maison Goyard is a lovely accessory.

This bag will raise heads wherever you go, thanks to its brilliant color and adaptable design. So, if you want to add a burst of color to your outfit, take a cue from Janhvi and get your hands on this lovely item. You will not be disappointed!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Louis Vuitton bag

Keep your wallets close at hand, fashionistas, because we've got some real arm candy to fawn over, including the most costly one on the list! Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is the lucky owner of a magnificent Louis Vuitton side bag. And let me tell you, this beauty has a hefty price tag of Rs. 2,14,532. But, hey, when it comes to creating a style statement, you must splurge every now and again, right?

With its beautiful style and unmistakable quality, this Louis Vuitton side bag is unquestionably priceless. So, if you're looking to raise your style game and turn heads, take a page from Samantha's book and treat yourself to this luxurious item.

Sara Ali Khan’s Marc Jacobs bag

Sara Ali Khan understands how to wear bold and brilliant colors like an expert, especially on sun-kissed mornings. With her latest accessory pick, the eye-catching neon green cross-body bag from Marc Jacobs, she's causing us severe bag envy.

This eye-catching purse is an ideal way to add a pop of color to any ensemble. So, if you want to turn heads and express your inner Sara, embrace the bold and beautiful look with this bright green beauty. You'll become the talk of the town in no time!

Sonam Kapoor’s Alaia bag

The gorgeous Sonam Kapoor has been photographed wearing a magnificent Azzedine Alaia handbag not once, but twice. With its charming heart-shaped pattern and sleek matte finish, this satchel bag is a genuine heart-stealer.

And here's the best part: you can own this gem for Rs. 77,489. This Azzedine Alaia handbag is a must-have if you want to make a fashion statement and add a touch of refinement to your attire.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Stella McCartney bag

The adorable Shraddha Kapoor is the lucky owner of Stella McCartney's Rafia Mesh Small Crossbody Bag, which costs an eye-watering Rs. 1,25,999. But, hey, sometimes you have to go all out to make a fashion statement, right?

This lime-colored stunner is a game changer, especially when coupled with basic light-colored ensembles. A flash of color gives a wonderful touch to any outfit, letting you stand out in the crowd.

