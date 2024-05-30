Samantha Ruth Prabhu spreads monochrome magic in full swing with her wine coloured co-ord set

Actresses are renowned for their flashy and vibrant outfits, but the monochrome trend will never go out of style. Wearing outfits in a single colour and creating a smooth and sleek vibe have its own magic. This trend isn’t limited to wearing black or white. It incorporates a range of hues, but each outfit sticks to one colour tone from head to toe.

The monochrome trend is easy to pull off if you style it right, just like Samantha Ruth Prabhu did. She has slayed in several monochrome ensembles; whether it’s a black gown for the red carpet or a white pantsuit for any outing, she knows how to make monochrome look anything but basic and her latest picture also proves it. Let’s take a closer look at her monochrome outfit.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s monochrome look

Samantha caught our attention in a gorgeous wine-coloured co-ord outfit designed by Kresha Bajaj. Her co-ord features a short top with a plunging sweetheart neckline and broad halter straps which lends a touch of class to this stylish ensemble. The top also includes a short midriff slit giving a contemporary and trendy look. The Oh! Baby actress wore the top with wide-leg trousers in the same hue. It elongated her silhouette and went well with the top while giving a practical touch with handy pockets.

By choosing the right accessories and styling, this outfit can be adapted to suit various events like evening gatherings, cocktail parties, or social events where you want to turn heads. The trendy look is also ideal for a romantic dinner or a special date night, making you feel confident and glamorous.

Samantha’s accessories and glam

Samantha chose to skip accessories, letting her outfit and make-up take centre stage. Complementing her fashionable attire, the Kushi actress’ make-up was equally striking. She opted for a berry-toned lipstick that added a little pop of colour to her look. Her eyeshadow was in the shade of soft pink. Adding to the coordinated look, she had her nails painted in wine colour as her outfit. Samantha left her short hair open, showcasing blonde highlights that added a touch of freshness to her appearance.

The monochrome trend has indeed taken the fashion scene by storm. Whether you are attending a party, going to work, or just hanging out with friends, a monochrome outfit can effortlessly make you look stylish and sophisticated. So, take cues from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and try the monochrome trend for a chic and urbane look.

