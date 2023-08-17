Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the queen of elegance dons Arpita Mehta's garden print

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the talented Indian actress, has been turning heads with her impeccable fashion sense and stunning short haircut. Her recent appearances have been a testament to her style evolution, showcasing her confidence and boldness. One standout look was when Samantha donned a beautiful outfit by Arpita Mehta, a renowned Indian designer known for her contemporary creations. The outfit perfectly accentuated Samantha's graceful figure and complemented her radiant personality. With her fashion choices, Samantha effortlessly combines elegance and modernity, setting new trends and inspiring fashion enthusiasts around the world. Her fashion journey continues to captivate and inspire, leaving us eagerly awaiting her next stylish ensemble.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in exquisite black garden print lehenga

In a recent fashion reveal, the lovely Samantha Ruth Prabhu dazzled in a magnificent black floral pattern lehenga by famous designer Arpita Mehta at an event. The spaghetti bustier was embellished with abstract geometric embroidery that was painstakingly made utilizing see-through sequins. The dupatta effortlessly complemented the lehenga's fascinating design, demonstrating the attention to detail. The dress enhanced Samantha's ethereal attractiveness, converting her into a beautiful doll-like figure. This combination, which costs Rs 115,000, embodies luxury and elegance, making it a must-have for black color fans looking to make a striking statement.

Samantha’s pick for garden print lehenga

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stunning black floral print lehenga ensemble was the product of not just Arpita Mehta's excellent design, but also the collective efforts of a professional team. The outfit was pushed to new heights by Pallavi Singh's styling. Samantha's stunning Monroe-inspired hairstyle, created by Daksh Nidhi, wonderfully matched the whole look. Samantha's features were emphasized with a dramatic smokey eye, and her cheekbones were expertly transformed and enhanced by Avni Rambhia. Darpan Mangatrai's magnificent kangan and emerald bracelets added a sense of history and beauty. This crew collaborated to produce a fashion masterpiece that captivated everyone, cementing Samantha's standing as a style star.

Samantha donned this outfit at her movie's musical event. Kushi, the much-anticipated romantic comedy, will finally go to theaters in September of this year. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, two of Telugu cinema's most coveted actors, will play the major parts in the much-anticipated production. At the recently conducted Kushi musical concert event, the prominent celebrity couple is currently conquering the internet with their hot chemistry. Samantha and Vijay had already shared the screen in the cult film Mahanati, and this is their second onscreen collaboration.

