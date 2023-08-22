Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Alia Bhatt, 6 divas show us how to style ethnic fusion outfits for the wedding season

In the glamorous world of entertainment and fashion, a new wave is sweeping across the industry as actresses embrace ethnic fusion outfits that seamlessly blend traditional and contemporary elements. With the wedding season on the horizon, these trendsetting divas are leading the charge, showcasing outfits that redefine style norms. From neon greens to kaleidoscopic hues, strapless corsets to tailored jackets, each ensemble speaks to a unique fashion narrative.

So, why don’t we delve into the spellbinding world of these 6 exceptional divas and their awe-inspiring and unconventional ethnic fusion fashion choices? Let’s dive right in.

6 exceptional divas who look magical in ethnic fusion outfits

Ananya Panday:

Panday has left an indelible mark with her neon green ensemble, meticulously crafted by the renowned designer Anamika Khanna. This outfit deftly combines the timeless wrapping style of the Indian dhoti with a modern champagne gold bralette that features a daring plunging neckline. The ruched neon green skirt adds a contemporary flair to the ensemble, while an intricately embellished pistachio green cape, adorned with opulent gold embroidery, elevates the look to sheer enchantment.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu:

Prabhu has captivated attention with her recent outfit, a creation by the acclaimed fashion designer Ritu Kumar. The ensemble boasts a strapless corset adorned with exquisite gold taar work and sequin embellishments, harmoniously paired with high-waisted flared pants that showcase intricate sequin patterns in rich brown hues. A trench-style cover-up jacket mirrors the corset’s style, while a long notch-lapel blazer adds an extra layer of sophistication.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor:

Kapoor’s fashion statement is a masterpiece from the creative mind of Manish Malhotra. Her multi-colored co-ord set is a harmonious marriage of vibrant hues, featuring a cropped, spaghetti-strapped top adorned with intricate embellishments. The ensemble seamlessly blends with a high-waisted, well-fitted skirt, creating an ethereal kaleidoscopic effect that mirrors Janhvi’s vivacious persona. The outfit, resembling a modernized lehenga, offers a personalized fit that enhances her radiance.

Kajol Devgan:

Devgan embraces tradition with a twist in her Nupur Kanoi co-ord set. The ensemble, adorned with a traditional print, includes a wrap-up style crop top featuring a v-neck with delicate lace and mirror edges. Paired harmoniously are wide-legged palazzo pants, showcasing intricate mirror and gota-patti designs at the waist. Silver traditional Afghani earrings and bracelets complete the fusion, blending traditional prints with contemporary silhouettes.

Alia Bhatt:

Bhatt’s recent attire by Elie Saab exudes timeless elegance. The long traditional fusion gown boasts intricate lace, sequin, and bead embroidery. A plunging neckline and wide straps add a touch of allure, while a long beige cape with a graceful train cascades behind her, creating an ethereal visual. Traditional jewelry serves as the perfect accompaniment to this classically stylish outfit.

Kiara Advani:

Advani’s fashion choice echoes boldness and sophistication, as she dons a Nachiket Barve jacket. The striking full-length red jacket, adorned with intricate embroidery and sequins, creates a visual spectacle. Paired skillfully with a tailored red sequined top and matching flared pants, the ensemble strikes the perfect equilibrium between daring choices and timeless elegance. Statement silver earrings and sandals are the final flourishes that complete this captivating ensemble.

The journey through these 6 exceptional divas’ ethnic fusion outfits is a testament to the evolution of fashion in the Indian entertainment industry. Their choices inspire us to transcend traditional boundaries, experiment with styles, and embrace the art of blending the old with the new. As we approach the wedding season, these divas serve as guiding lights, illuminating the path toward a more imaginative and enchanting fashion narrative. So, which one of these outfits is your favorite? Are you feeling inspired? Comment below to share your thoughts, feelings, and opinion with us.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani merges casual wear with sass in white corset, denim shorts and sneakers