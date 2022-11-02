Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Hansika Motwani: 5 actresses and their love affair with shararas

Being comfortable yet looking stylish should be considered a top priority while sporting a traditional outfit. It should be timeless and shararas are the best pick; be it at a puja, family gathering or wedding festivities. The easy-breezy kurta and flared pants have always been on a scene-stealing rage. Well, with wedding season around the corner, here's a go-through at stunning sharara looks of South actresses that serve 'to-die-for' inspiration. Keerthy Suresh, Samantha to Hansika, check out sharara looks that are a perfect pick for a poolside Mehendi or a friend’s destination pre-wedding ceremony.

The bride-to-be Hansika Motwani sported a vibrant look in multi-coloured cotton printed sharara set having sequins and gota detailing by designer duo Sukriti and Aakriti. The actress completed her look with glam makeup, rost cheeks, fake eyelashes and mid-parted beach curls. Her statement jhumkas stole all the attention.



Keerthy Suresh



Trust Keerthy Suresh to pull off a traditional look like a pro! The stunner wore a blue and white printed sharara suit with a matching lightweight dupatta by Drzya by Ridhi Suri. A pair of chandbalis and hair styled in open beach curls and side braids complete the look.



Rashmika Mandanna



For the promotions of Goodbye, Rashmika Mandanna served us in a statement-making sharara look by Label Anushree. Perfect for pre-wedding festivities, the Pushpa actress donned a blue full-sleeves sharara set that looked every bit refreshing. To complete her outfit, she accessoried it with a ring and blue statement earrings.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu



A few years ago, Samantha wore an easy-breezy white kurta featuring colourful panels. She teamed it with a heavily embroidered sharara and dupatta by the same designer duo. The Family Man 2 fame actress kept her look minimal and accessorised it with a choker and sunnies. LOVED IT! The same outfit was worn by Alia Bhatt at her BFF's wedding.



Pooja Hegde

