Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Hansika Motwani: 5 actresses and their love affair with shararas

From Samantha to Hansika Motwani and Pooja Hegde, here's a go-through at stunning sharara looks of South actresses that serve 'to-die-for' inspiration.

Being comfortable yet looking stylish should be considered a top priority while sporting a traditional outfit. It should be timeless and shararas are the best pick; be it at a puja, family gathering or wedding festivities. The easy-breezy kurta and flared pants have always been on a scene-stealing rage. Well, with wedding season around the corner, here's a go-through at stunning sharara looks of South actresses that serve 'to-die-for' inspiration.

Keerthy Suresh, Samantha to Hansika, check out sharara looks that are a perfect pick for a poolside Mehendi or a friend’s destination pre-wedding ceremony.

Hansika Motwani sharara set

The bride-to-be Hansika Motwani sported a vibrant look in multi-coloured cotton printed sharara set having sequins and gota detailing by designer duo Sukriti and Aakriti. The actress completed her look with glam makeup, rost cheeks, fake eyelashes and mid-parted beach curls. Her statement jhumkas stole all the attention. 
 

Keerthy Suresh 
 

Keerthy Suresh in blue sharara set

Trust Keerthy Suresh to pull off a traditional look like a pro! The stunner wore a blue and white printed sharara suit with a matching lightweight dupatta by Drzya by Ridhi Suri. A pair of chandbalis and hair styled in open beach curls and side braids complete the look. 
 

Rashmika Mandanna
 

Rashmika Mandanna blue sharara pant look

For the promotions of Goodbye, Rashmika Mandanna served us in a statement-making sharara look by Label Anushree. Perfect for pre-wedding festivities, the Pushpa actress donned a blue full-sleeves sharara set that looked every bit refreshing. To complete her outfit, she accessoried it with a ring and blue statement earrings.
 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
 

Samantha in multi-coloured sharara set

A few years ago, Samantha wore an easy-breezy white kurta featuring colourful panels. She teamed it with a heavily embroidered sharara and dupatta by the same designer duo. The Family Man 2 fame actress kept her look minimal and accessorised it with a choker and sunnies. LOVED IT! The same outfit was worn by Alia Bhatt at her BFF's wedding. 
 

Pooja Hegde 
 

Pooja Hegde in brown georgette sharara set

Pooja Hegde looks firecracker in a cinnamon brown georgette sharara set having resham thread, mirror, and beads embroidery by Niamh by Kriti. Pulling off a head-to-tow perfect look, Pooja accessoried her look with a pair of statement earrings and traditionally worked kada. Elegant is the word for Pooja's stunning look that's a must-have this wedding season. 

