Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Pooja Hegde: 4 designer lehengas that set major inspo for bling lovers

Sequins to a statement blouse flaunting cutouts, midriffs and plunging necklines are in trend and clearly, experimental key this wedding season. No doubt, a pastel ensemble is an excellent pick for a sangeet ceremony or an intimate mehendi celebration. Our stunning divas like Samantha and Pooja Hegde show us how to dress right with sequins that add just the right amount of bling. For someone who has an undying love for bling, we have got you covered. Here are 4 celebrity lehenga looks for you to take all the inspiration you can!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu



The fashion queen, Samantha sure knows how to turn enough heads with her style statement. Her look in pastel Krésha Bajaj lehenga is ideal for a sangeet ceremony. Samantha wore a voluminous skirt with a strappy corset-style blouse. The soothing pastel palette looks BOMB! Sam's glass beading, sequins and crystal-studded lehenga sets major outfit inspo for an out-of-the-box choice for a soirée like a sangeet or cocktail party. The Yashoda actress wore a diamond-studded choker set and left her tresses simple and open. Pooja Hegde



For her brother's wedding, Pooja Hegde opted for an out-of-the-box colour. While pastel is quite in-trend, Pooja wore a purple lehenga from the shelves of fashion designer Seema Gujral. I'm totally sold on the lace details at the back and a plunging neckline blouse. This 'shimmer and shine' all-over gown is perfect for you to steal the show at your BFFs sangeet night. The actress accessorised the look with statement silver earrings. Perfect for anyone who loves bling! Rakul Preet Singh

For Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Aadvani's wedding reception in Mumbai, Rakul Preet Singh stepped into a metallic lehenga from designer Tarun Tahiliani. The sparkling sequined lace embroidery on the lehenga and dupatta, and the tiny sequins-covered strapless blouse embrace edgy glamour. Contoured cheeks and glam makeup completed her look! Tamannaah Bhatia