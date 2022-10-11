Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Pooja Hegde A guide to refresh your fall look with celeb-inspired pieces
When it comes to fashion, our favourite celebrities leave no stone unturned to keep their looks extremely comfy and take their style statement up a notch. Be it at the airport or on their holidays, fashion plays a very important role in their lives. They also have a great guide on how to layer like a pro during cold weather. Talking specifically about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the stunner loves layering. As we all know, celebrities have made a strong case in winter wardrobe and it is time for us to take some inspiration soon.
One of her stylish looks from the Amsterdam vacation is in a faux fur heart print jacket which she teamed with black pants and glossy boots. The uber-cool ensemble makes for perfect winter wear without putting much effort. You should definitely stock up on some cosy sweaters if planning for a vacation in a chilly region.
Samantha's fur jacket
a cosy sweater
Pooja Hegde’s blue and white striped sweater is a must-have winter piece in your closet. The stunner teamed it with white denim jeans, a neutral staple that goes with everything and is definitely the right move. The actress’ day-out attire is pure winter-style goals and we are definitely taking notes.
a bomber jacket
Tamannaah Bhatia’s look in white cargo pants, tank top and purple bomber jacket makes for an ideal winter work outfit. Tam accessorized her look with a gold chain and kept her long tresses open.
a turtleneck top
Turtleneck season is arriving and this look of Rashmika Mandanna is perfectly office ready when teamed with beige trousers. Add a pair of statement earrings and you are good to go!
a cardigan
Samantha gives us major cues on how to look stylish in winter outfits with her stunning look in a ribbed tie-dye long cardigan and jeans. The Oh Baby actress left her hair loose as she flaunted a punk rock and early 2000s style statement like a pro.
