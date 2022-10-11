Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Pooja Hegde A guide to refresh your fall look with celeb-inspired pieces

As we all know, celebrities have made a strong case in winter wardrobe and it is time for us to take some inspiration soon. 

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Updated on Oct 11, 2022 06:23 PM IST  |  75.6K
Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Pooja Hegde A guide to refresh your fall look with celeb-inspired pieces

When it comes to fashion, our favourite celebrities leave no stone unturned to keep their looks extremely comfy and take their style statement up a notch. Be it at the airport or on their holidays, fashion plays a very important role in their lives. They also have a great guide on how to layer like a pro during cold weather. Talking specifically about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the stunner loves layering. As we all know, celebrities have made a strong case in winter wardrobe and it is time for us to take some inspiration soon. 

One of her stylish looks from the Amsterdam vacation is in a faux fur heart print jacket which she teamed with black pants and glossy boots. The uber-cool ensemble makes for perfect winter wear without putting much effort. You should definitely stock up on some cosy sweaters if planning for a vacation in a chilly region. 

Samantha's fur jacket 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Pooja Hegde A guide to refresh your fall look with celeb-inspired pieces

Scroll below for more winter styling tips

a cosy sweater

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Pooja Hegde A guide to refresh your fall look with celeb-inspired pieces

Pooja Hegde’s blue and white striped sweater is a must-have winter piece in your closet. The stunner teamed it with white denim jeans, a neutral staple that goes with everything and is definitely the right move. The actress’ day-out attire is pure winter-style goals and we are definitely taking notes.


a bomber jacket 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Pooja Hegde A guide to refresh your fall look with celeb-inspired pieces

Tamannaah Bhatia’s look in white cargo pants, tank top and purple bomber jacket makes for an ideal winter work outfit. Tam accessorized her look with a gold chain and kept her long tresses open. 
 

a turtleneck top 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Pooja Hegde A guide to refresh your fall look with celeb-inspired pieces

Turtleneck season is arriving and this look of Rashmika Mandanna is perfectly office ready when teamed with beige trousers. Add a pair of statement earrings and you are good to go! 

a cardigan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Pooja Hegde A guide to refresh your fall look with celeb-inspired pieces

Samantha gives us major cues on how to look stylish in winter outfits with her stunning look in a ribbed tie-dye long cardigan and jeans. The Oh Baby actress left her hair loose as she flaunted a punk rock and early 2000s style statement like a pro.

Also Read| Fashion Faceoff: Samantha, Alia Bhatt or Pooja Hegde; Who styled puffy sleeves, ruched top better?

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!