Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Pooja Hegde A guide to refresh your fall look with celeb-inspired pieces

When it comes to fashion, our favourite celebrities leave no stone unturned to keep their looks extremely comfy and take their style statement up a notch. Be it at the airport or on their holidays, fashion plays a very important role in their lives. They also have a great guide on how to layer like a pro during cold weather. Talking specifically about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the stunner loves layering. As we all know, celebrities have made a strong case in winter wardrobe and it is time for us to take some inspiration soon.

One of her stylish looks from the Amsterdam vacation is in a faux fur heart print jacket which she teamed with black pants and glossy boots. The uber-cool ensemble makes for perfect winter wear without putting much effort. You should definitely stock up on some cosy sweaters if planning for a vacation in a chilly region.