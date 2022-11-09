Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rakul Preet Singh: 5 times celebs championed THIS hot trend

Fashion plays a very important role in the life of a celebrity. Be it at the airport or attending a close friend's birthday party, celebs make sure to look their best while being constantly under the watch of the paparazzi. Also, anything and everything that they wear becomes a trend. However, one trend that actors are obsessed with is 'Colour blocking'. Colour blocking is the rage of 2022 and our favourite actors like Samantha, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rakul Preet Singh among others have shown us how to wear loud and blingy colours like a pro. Red, pink, and poppy orange hues- surely one needs a trick to match these bold and bright shades. We can't get enough of Rakul Preet Singh's latest colour-blocking look and it is perfect to take cues from if you're feeling adventurous.

Here's a look at times when celebs pulled off and recreated this hottest trend like it's nobody's business.

Rakul Preet Singh

For a recent event, Rakul wore striking, contrasting tones on a comfortable silhouette by Antithesis. This 3-piece set in orange and pink includes flared pants with a matching blazer and sporty tube inner. The stunner capped her lounge-wear-inspired dual-tone look with dewy makeup, bronzed cheeks, glossy lip, and on-point-filled eyebrows. Pink hoops and heels completed her look. Yay or Nay?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha, the fashion queen, gives us colour-blocking lessons like a pro. For those shy at heart, Samantha's statement-making look in a cut-out top and flared pink pants is a must-try. The star has definitely championed the colour block trend and this will also inspire you to introduce this trend to your wardrobe in a small dose.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Clearly, Tamannaah Bhatia is championing this fashion trend like a boss. The stunner is head-to-toe colour-blocking in a corset bodice and high-slit skirt by Transwoman Saisha Shinde. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, Tamannaah took the look to a new level by teaming it with funky colour-block heels by Christian Louboutin. Now that's something bold!

Rashmika Mandanna

At the trailer launch of her Hindi debut film GoodBye, Rashmika Mandanna sported red flared denim pants which she teamed with a printed corset-style crop top and blue jacket. The Pushpa actress let the colours pop in a stylish way possible. Comfy, chic, and catchy to make enough heads turn.

Alia Bhatt