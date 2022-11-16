Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna: 5 celebs who are obsessed with bralettes

Layering is quite a trend and is considered the hottest if worn with a bralette as an inner layer. It is one of the comfiest pieces to amp up any look without going OTT. Actresses like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde are obsessed with bralettes and have managed to make every look effortless and chic. Interestingly, bralettes are meant for every occasion. Samantha, as we all know loves fashion! Her style statement is as popular as her films. Wearing an all-black bralette with a dhoti-style skirt and embellished jacket, Samantha channelled fierce vibes at an event. She capped her look with glam makeup that included blushed cheeks, nude lips, on-point mascara and lots of highlighter.

She teamed her Indo-Western look by Anamika Khanna with black heels and accessorised it with an elegant choker.

Printed bralette



For the trailer launch of her debut film GoodBye, Rashmika Mandannaa wore a Drishti And Zahabia outfit. She opted for a printed lehenga and teamed it with a sexy matching bralette and a cape jacket. A lot of print to take for the yes but she managed to pull it off. Rashmika rounded out the look with dark lip colour and wavy hair.



Lace bralette



Pooja Hegde shows us the right way to style a lace bralette in the most minimalistic way possible. The actress styled it with an oversized blazer paired and blue denim pants. Giving it a perfect chic yet sporty look, the Beast actress teamed it with white shoes and accessorised it with cat-eye sunnies. I would not mind trying this look for a fancy date night out or brunch with my girl gang.



I'm sexy and I know it look!



Trust Shruti Haasan to pull off an an-all black look that enhances the oomph factor. Her look in a black leather tie-up bralette with an oversized black denim jacket is goals. Loving every bit of this sexy ensemble!



Hot pink!

